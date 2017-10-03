Avail Technologies, Inc., acquires Fleet-Net® Corporation to deliver total enterprise ITS solutions

Representatives from Avail Technologies, Inc. and Fleet-Net® Corporation announced this week that they have finalized a deal outlining Avail’s acquisition of Fleet-Net® effective October 1, 2017.

Avail Technologies is a leading CAD/AVL provider serving the public transit industry. With more than eighteen (18) years of experience partnering with nearly fifty (50) transit agencies across the United States, Avail delivers smart, reliable, and convenient ITS solutions through its flagship products the role-based myAvail software platform and the myStop® real-time passenger information app.

Established in 1999, Avail got its start bringing defense industry GPS tracking technology to the public transit industry with the idea of revolutionizing the adoption of ITS technology for increased community mobility and access to services. Over the years, Avail has worked to create an open architecture platform that seamlessly interfaces with third party providers to centralize agency operations and create an efficient way to monitor and report on fleet activities.

“Our acquisition of Fleet-Net Corporation is the logical next step for Avail,” says Dorsey E. Houtz, President & CEO of Avail. “Avail has become an integral force in the CAD/AVL market and we have always guided our customers to incorporate best-of-breed technologies. Fleet-Net will help us round out our product offerings to better service agencies. Together we are pioneering Totally Integrated Solutions”

Fleet-Net Corporation has been servicing the public transit industry exclusively with its high value ERP solution since the 1980s. Bringing a robust comprehensive software suite to the table, Fleet-Net interfaces with products that agencies prefer to use when managing their enterprise operations. The Enterprise ITS Solution suite includes: Finance Management, Payroll Processing, Human Resources, Inventory Management, Maintenance, Asset Management, Procurement Management, Operations, Planning/Scheduling, Statistical Reporting Management, as well as federal, state, and National Transit Database (NTD) reporting. Fleet-Net services over 30 transit agencies nationwide with offices in Las Vegas, Nevada and St. Petersburg, Florida.

Clive Newell, President & CEO of Fleet-Net says, “Avail takes a great deal of pride in how they communicate with customers and encourage collaboration among vendors. They truly have the best interest of the transit agency in mind when recommending solutions. I’m confident our customers will continue to get the same down to earth attention and service they’ve come to trust from Fleet-Net as part of the Avail family.”

With the acquisition of Fleet-Net, Avail transitions from a CAD/AVL ITS integrator to a total enterprise solutions provider. Avail will focus on providing ITS solutions that not only enhance public transit riders’ experiences, but also enhance overall operations at agencies through increased efficiency in departments across the entire organization. Avail will maintain its headquarters in State College, PA with a satellite location in Las Vegas, NV and a distributed workforce located in California, Florida, and Texas.