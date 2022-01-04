ATRO welcomes Doug Amaya to the sales team

ATRO Engineered Systems would like to announce the hiring of Doug Amaya as Area Sales Manager. Amaya’s territory will include the states of California and Nevada.

Doug comes to ATRO with 15 years of sales experience, including 5 years as a territory Sales Manager selling Heavy-Duty aftermarket parts. His problem-solving and interpersonal skills will fit nicely into the ATRO culture.

“I believe in putting my best foot forward in all situations and live by a simple rule in life, always pay it forward by helping those around me” says Amaya. “I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to join the ATRO Sales Team and look forward to building relationships that will aid in the success of the team and company.”

“On behalf of myself and the rest of the ATRO team, we are proud to announce the addition of Doug Amaya to our team as the new Area Sales Manager for California and Nevada” stated Jake Homstad, Western Regional Sales Manager. “Doug has a strong ‘ATRO style’, customer-first approach which will translate well in the field while supporting our customers.”

Amaya began in his new role at ATRO on January 3, 2022.