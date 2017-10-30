ARBOC introduces new transit solution

ARBOC Specialty Vehicles, LLC , a leading manufacturer of low floor transit buses, introduced a new medium-duty rail product, the Spirit of Equess. With all the benefits of a mid-level vehicle and many capabilities of a heavy-duty bus, the Equess is set to revolutionize the medium-duty transportation industry.

The launch of this new transportation solution began at the 2017 American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Expo in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 9th where it was very well received by numerous transit agencies. “We are excited to fulfill the industry’s needs with such an innovative, versatile vehicle,” stated Don Roberts, ARBOC President & CEO. “I would like to personally thank those who took part in the unveiling of this new product. The response was overwhelming and we are anxious to get the Spirit of Equess into service.”

Following the initial unveiling at APTA, the Spirit of Equess was delivered to Altoona for a 10 year/350,000 mile test that is required for federally-funded transit vehicles.