MotorCoachJobs.com addresses major motorcoach driver shortage

A significant driver shortage has plagued the motorcoach industry for years now; a recent study by METRO found that a whopping 77% of motorcoach operators in the industry are facing issues in recruiting, hiring, and retaining drivers. Luckily, MotorCoachJobs.com has taken a new approach to help the market solve this crisis.

MotorCoachJobs.com was started to address major problems in the space: the growing driver shortage for motorcoach companies across the board and connecting job seekers, who often face issues when seeking these kinds of jobs online, to those companies.

“Having been in and around the industry for years, we saw the urgent need for these issues to be addressed,” stated Kyle Westhorpe of MotorCoachJobs.com. “Unlike other job boards out there, we are devoted exclusively to motor coach drivers and operators, providing a simple and straightforward process for all involved.”

MotorCoachJobs.com recently surveyed more than 100 motorcoach drivers to get an in-depth perspective into what kind of information they’re seeking during their job search, where they’re looking for jobs, and their expectations after applying:

When looking for a job, 27% state the most important factor they consider is the company and its status, and 25% prioritize the salary.

During the research phase, 47% use online job boards and 42% rely on word of mouth as sources to find out about jobs.

Most prefer to schedule an in-person with the company and expect to hear back within one-week post-application.

Full survey results can be found here: Connecting Drivers With Motor Coach Operators Industry Survey Results

“Several conclusions can be garnered from our survey,” continued Westhorpe. “Those looking to hire in this challenging environment should look at online advertising options as well as writing detailed job descriptions that highlight what applicants consider important, such as fleet and company achievements.”

This survey exemplifies the new ways in which MotorCoachJobs.com is approaching the industry, seeking to help both companies and job seekers connect in more meaningful and effective ways to address the driver shortage.