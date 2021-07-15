APTA releases statement in response to passage of the THUD funding bill

The American Public Transportation Association’s President and CEO Paul Skoutelas has released the following statement in response to the immediate passage of the THUD funding bill for 2022.

“The American Public Transportation Association (APTA), on behalf of the entire public transportation industry, urges immediate passage of the newly proposed H.R. ____, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies (THUD) Appropriations bill for Federal Fiscal Year 2022. This legislation provides $15.5 billion for public transit and $4.1 billion for passenger and freight rail. If enacted, the public transit and passenger rail investments would be the highest annual funding levels in history. It also includes $1.2 billion for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) infrastructure grants.

APTA thanks House Committee on Appropriations Chair Rosa L. DeLauro (D-CT), House Committee on Appropriations Ranking Member Kay Granger (R-TX), House Committee on Appropriations THUD Subcommittee Chairman David E. Price (D-NC), and House Committee on Appropriations THUD Subcommittee Ranking Member Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) for their efforts in moving the legislation forward.

The bill’s historic investment in public transit and passenger rail infrastructure will put the nation on a path to increase access to opportunities for all Americans and build more equitable communities, while also addressing the mobility, environmental and sustainability challenges facing our communities, nation, and the world.

We look forward to continuing to work with Congress and the Biden Administration to achieve our shared goal of meeting the growing and evolving mobility demands of our cities and communities. The time is now for transformational, once-in-a-generation public transit and passenger rail infrastructure investment and this bill is a great start.”