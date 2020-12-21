APTA: Consolidated Appropriations Act Includes Vital Emergency Funding for Public Transportation

The American Public Transportation Association’s CEO Paul Skoutelas has released the following statement in response to the newly proposed H.R. 133, the ‘Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021’. The bill provides $14 billion of COVID-19 emergency funding for public transit, which is critical for the industry’s survival:

“The American Public Transportation Association (APTA), on behalf of the entire public transportation industry, urges immediate passage of the newly proposed H.R. 133, the ‘Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021’. This bill includes COVID-19 emergency relief, annual appropriations for Fiscal Year (FY) 2021, tax extenders, and many other important provisions. The bill provides $14 billion of COVID-19 emergency funding for public transit and $1 billion for Amtrak. In addition, the bill provides annual appropriations of almost $13 billion for public transit, a $47 million increase from FY 2020.

This $14 billion of desperately needed emergency transit funding is vital to the industry’s survival and is a much-needed immediate step in bolstering an industry ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposed legislation is a critical step in supporting public transit agencies so that they can survive and help our communities and nation recover from the economic fallout of the pandemic. However, this legislation is just one important step. APTA and the public transportation industry will continue to advocate for additional emergency funding in the new year, with at least $32 billion needed to serve essential workers and help our communities recover.”