Alexander Dennis unveils its first zero-emission, three-axle double deck bus, the Enviro500EV CHARGE

Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (NFI), one of the world’s leading independent global bus manufacturers, today unveiled its first zero-emission, three-axle double deck bus through a Vehicle Innovation Center (VIC) virtual event. The Enviro500EV CHARGE is the North American all-electric version of the world’s best-selling double decker.

The Enviro500EV CHARGE includes all the usual benefits that come with Alexander Dennis’s double deck buses, including panoramic views and low floor entry. It also features several industry firsts including full independent front suspension for a smoother and more comfortable ride, as well as an integrated electric drive system tailored to the requirements of North American transit agencies.

An electric portal axle with hub motors provides fast and efficient propulsion for the Enviro500EV CHARGE with 2×125kW peak power output. The drive and auxiliary axles have been switched with power supplied at the third axle, ensuring optimum weight distribution and high passenger capacity.

A class-leading 648kWh of energy storage is provided by batteries that are integrated in the chassis and the rear of the vehicle for a low center of gravity and great stability. These are fed through industry standard CCS1 charging points available on the left or the right side of the bus. Gantry charging is an option.

The system includes an electric heat pump to provide both heating and cooling, which minimizes the amount of energy required and increases range capability of the fully air-conditioned Enviro500EV CHARGE. A stylish new dashboard features an economy gauge and halo color to immediately give drivers prominent feedback on how economically they are operating the bus.

Like all Alexander Dennis double deckers for North America, the 45-foot Enviro500EV CHARGE offers an amazing passenger experience with reclined seating, overhead reading lights and air vents, USB ports, and Wi-Fi and multimedia capability – but its main feature is the high passenger capacity with up to 82 seats, including 53 on the upper deck. A well-lit staircase with conveniently positioned handrails, wide entrance and wide exit doors, a 1-in-6 mobility ramp, unobstructed isles with sculpted handrails, mobility devices, and fully flat floor through to the rear seating ensure outstanding accessibility.

The Enviro500EV CHARGE forms part of NFI’s market-leading range of zero emission buses and coaches alongside New Flyer’s Xcelsior CHARGE NG™ and Xcelsior CHARGE H2™, MCI’s J4500 CHARGE™ and D45 CRT LE CHARGE™, and the ARBOC Equess CHARGE™. It is Buy America compliant and Altoona testing is scheduled to start later this year.

Paul Soubry, NFI President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are excited to have Alexander Dennis join in on producing zero emission bus solutions for North America as this is the very first launch of an Alexander Dennis vehicle at our Vehicle Innovation Center. When acquiring ADL and welcoming the company into NFI Group in May 2019, their strong international growth agenda and double deck platform were extremely interesting to us and today’s launch brings together both of these elements. As NFI Group, we are leading the evolution to zero-emission mobility – Leading the ZEvolution as we like to call it – and Alexander Dennis is a central part of this.”

Paul Davies, ADL President and Managing Director, said: “The Alexander Dennis Enviro family is the world’s best-selling double deck bus of which over 18,000 have been sold around the globe. Today we add a milestone as we unveil our first ever battery electric, three-axle, high-capacity double deck bus. We are very excited by the positive feedback already received from transit agencies who have trialed this vehicle and look forward to delivering zero-emission service with our double decks across North America.”

Steve Walsh, Vice President of Alexander Dennis Inc., said: “There is no better or more sustainable way to move large numbers of passengers than the Enviro500EV CHARGE. 45 feet long, 2 decks, up to 82 seats, 648kWh of energy storage, and equally at home cruising at highways or in downtown city streets, it takes zero-emission mobility to an entirely new level.”