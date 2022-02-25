ABC Companies promotes fleet diversification at UMA Expo 2022 with new show floor demos 

ABC Companies, a leading provider of motorcoach, transit, shuttle, and electric passenger transport vehicles in the USA and Canada, is promoting fleet diversification at UMA Expo 2022. Joining the company’s flagship Van Hool CX45 model, a NEW Turtle Top shuttle option, the Terra Transit medium duty shuttle bus is featured on the show floor. “We are attuned to the changing demands of passenger transport and operator needs, especially in the current environment”, said Roman Cornell/ABC President, Chief Commercial Officer. “We think that versatility is today’s game changer and we’ve added new OEM categories, like mini buses and more to the ABC portfolio to help owners be proactive in diversifying their business model. Knowing the needs of our customers, means we focused on adding brands like Turtle Top and others, who provide superior products and support in their categories. Whether they need a full-size coach, smaller coach model, transit vehicles or shuttle cutaways, we’re ready to help them make any size passenger move”, added Cornell.

Fleet diversification is key to ABC’s growth strategy, and the company’s current lineup reflects its commitment to mixed fleet utilization. With passenger configurations for 12-81 passengers, ABC’s well-rounded offering from OEM category leaders offers choices that support large group moves, provide alternatives for smaller groups and address emerging trends for micro-transit and alternative mobility. “We’re seeing a lot of creativity in how operators are running their fleets today”, said Cornell “We’ve positioned our portfolio and moreover our entire platform of support services to help them be flexible and thrive. Though our expanded services, a broader equipment offering and decades of expertise we can help owners capitalize on the changing face of ground transportation”.

Versatile, Reliable Full-Size Van Hool CX 45 & Market Leading Turtle Top Shuttle on View.

The 2022 Van Hool CX45 on exhibit at ABC Booth #937 features driver and passenger amenities that make this model a proven market leader including –

Soft touch and textured finishes throughout driver area and passenger cabin

Modular passenger entry w/downlit accent lighting and brushed metal finishes

Low profile parcel rack end cap design

Maximized footprint side entry restroom w/inset design elements and frosted window

Roomy Drivers area featuring inlaid driver’s dash cubby; Anti-skid dash board material; Integrated low profile ELD mounting point; cup holders, 12V Outlet and USB

Digital dash integrating high visibility driver alerts; output for speed, tach, pressure, temp readings and much more, plus touchscreen REI ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM featuring HDMI-E A/V and Bluetooth connectivity

NEW to 2022 – IMMI V4S Smartwheel Tritouch Steering Wheel

Bringing dashboard controls to the driver’s fingertips the V4S Smartwheel adds a new level of functionality via integrated center control pod; 27-function driver facing buttons and four 2-sided paddles; customer-specific graphics; LIN-based to work with CAN-based vehicles

The Turtle Top Terra Transit Shuttle is an economical option for a wide range of customer applications. This straight sidewall version of the Turtle Top Odyssey maintains the same safety standards that Turtle Top incorporates in all models and offers —

Available on Ford or Chevy chassis

29” or 36” front door entry

Large A-pillar window

Available in flat and lowered floor

Flexible seating options up to 34 passengers

Variety of floor plans integrating storage, seating preference, and wheelchair accessibility (front or rear lift location)

Quality construction and full roll cage with a 5-year warranty 5-sided steel roll cage w/rust inhibitor High-gloss 1-piece composite exterior Side panels w/UV protection



With each new market introduction from diesel to EV models, ABC’s parity with shifting customer needs is helping to shape the future of ground transportation. Options that support a wider array of service applications, help operators expand service routes, extend their market footprint and serve more segments of private and public passengers are available and are supported by a parts and service network that spans the U.S. and Canada.

24/7 Customer Care and technical support, as well as warranty care and technician training are readily available to keep fleets moving. ABC also offers a variety of financing options to fleet operators. Representatives from ABC Service, ABC Parts Source, ABC Customer Care and ABC Finance will be on-hand at booth #937 to field questions and provide details on all available resources and services from ABC Companies.