ABC Companies launches North America’s largest electric motorcoach charging facility with Proterra

ABC Companies, a leading provider of motorcoach, transit, and specialty passenger transport equipment and Proterra Inc., a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced the official opening of the largest electric motorcoach charging facility in North America.

Located on a 3.5-acre campus in Newark, California, the facility is equipped to charge up to 40 electric motorcoaches with 20 dual-cable EV charging dispensers and can support up to 1.4 megawatts of EV charging power. The facility enables enhanced service, delivery, training and support for the growing number of Van Hool 100% electric motorcoaches, which are powered by Proterra’s battery technology.

Developed in collaboration with EV charging and battery partner, Proterra, and local utility provider, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), the ABC Companies charging facility demonstrates that both the power and charging solutions are available to meet fleet operators’ needs to scale their commercial EV operations.

“As the largest passenger motorcoach and minibus dealer in North America, we are going beyond selling and supporting these vehicles, as we educate, demonstrate, and invest in zero emissions commercial transportation, to accelerate EV adoption. In under 2 years, over 20% of our motorcoach sales are now battery-electric vehicles. However, the rapid growth in our commercial EV sales requires a corresponding charging infrastructure capable of handling the size and power requirements of these vehicles. Therefore, ABC has chosen to invest strategically to support the vehicles already in operation. Through partnerships with industry leaders, we proudly complete our EV Ecosystem, supporting and sustaining e-mobility, while serving our customers and their communities,” stated Roman Cornell, CEO of ABC Companies.

Proterra Energy provides fleet operators with a comprehensive set of EV charging solutions to scale their zero-emission commercial vehicle fleets, paired with Proterra’s decade of charging installation experience. Proterra’s team of electrification experts recommend the ideal fleet charging solution for each project, optimized for usability, physical footprint, power, or cost, matching each customer’s priorities.

With hundreds of thousands of miles logged in operational deployment over almost two years, across electric vehicles ranging from eight-passenger vans to 75-passenger 45’ double-deck motorcoaches, ABC Companies has quickly become a leader in electrifying private fleets. ABC Companies’ “Fleet Electrification Services” offers a breadth of options to meet the needs of customer fleets from the largest portfolio of EV options through charging equipment, ABC Companies can support their customers’ unique road maps to zero emissions.

“Proterra is driven by sustainability and innovation,” said Chris Bailey, Proterra’s Chief Business Officer. “From batteries and vehicles to chargers and fleet management software, our unique technology ecosystem enables our partners to deliver high-performing commercial EVs and charging solutions to power them. With over a decade of experience within the electrification industry, our team knows the only successful way for fleet operators to scale their commercial fleets is through strategic planning and collaboration. The close collaboration among Proterra, ABC Companies, and PG&E’s EV Fleet Program stakeholders was key to the launch of this innovative charging facility.”

PG&E’s EV Fleet program is accelerating EV adoption for commercial customers, helping medium- and heavy-duty fleet customers easily and cost-effectively install charging infrastructure via comprehensive construction support and financial incentives. To-date, the EV Fleet program has contracted with more than 180 sites to support the electrification of over 3,700 medium- and heavy-duty vehicles in PG&E’s service territory.

“PG&E is proud to support the coach vehicle electrification efforts of ABC Companies through the EV Fleet Program,” said Lydia Krefta, PG&E’s Director for Clean Energy Transportation. “This project aligns with our core focus of proactively preparing the grid for the future, increasing access to charging infrastructure, and supporting electric transportation adoption through rates, rebates, tools, and education. PG&E is committed to providing simple and affordable clean transportation programs and incentives that help redefine the energy landscape to support California’s clean air and greenhouse gas emission reduction goals and collective action on climate change.”