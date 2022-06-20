ABC Companies growth in cutaway shuttle, van and transit vehicle markets includes addition of George Altevogt

ABC Companies has continued growth into new markets providing both private and public customers a greater range of vehicle options, while leveraging its strength in after sales support and customer up-time. The entry into vans, cutaway shuttles and low floor transit vehicle sales was led by Roman Cornell, President and Chief Commercial Officer at ABC Companies, resulting in the launch of SVT (Specialty Vehicles and Technologies) within ABC Companies. This group was formed to address the growing trends in micro transit, mobility as a service and right-sizing of fleets.

“As ABC was already involved in servicing and supplying parts and support for many of these vehicle segments, adding these vehicles into the product portfolio was the next logical step,” stated Cornell.

ABC Companies is rapidly growing sales in cutaway shuttle, van and transit low floor products as it has added a number of distribution agreements with well-known manufacturers including Turtle Top, Vicinity Motor Corp., Coach & Equipment, and many others.

“Now that we have brought onboard a number of manufacturers, along with a dedicated sales team, our next step was to create a position that oversees this groups growth,” stated Cornell. “We are very excited to have George Altevogt join ABC and lead the efforts of this new team, which includes many seasoned veterans of these markets.”

George Altevogt will report directly to Roman Cornell in his role as Vice President ABC Companies, SVT group. Altevogt will oversee the distributor agreements, sales activities and ongoing customer support for these product lines including expansion into new markets and customer bases.

A seasoned professional in the development of new business and sales growth in the private and public sectors, Altevogt has spent the bulk of his career in the wheelchair accessible minivan/van and cutaway shuttle bus markets.

“I am excited to be joining an organization that has built its reputation on over 50 years of customer support. The resources and make it happen culture that ABC brings, coupled with a comprehensive product portfolio is truly unique,” stated Altevogt. “My team and I look forward to bringing solutions for today’s evolving market needs, while ensuring customer service remains at the high standards ABC Companies’ customers expect and deserve.”