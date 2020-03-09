ABC Companies Facility Expansion Adds More Service, Parts and Equipment Sales Expertise to Northeast Region

A major renovation and expansion at ABC Companies Jersey City, New Jersey facility is attracting customers throughout the Northeast Corridor. Featuring eight service bays, two paint booths, portable lifts, full dump and wash area, and onsite equipment and parts inventory, the newly redesigned facility sits on five acres and offers customers full equipment sales, service and body shop services. Additionally, a new 20,000 square-foot parts warehouse with parts sales counter offers OEM and aftermarket options for Van Hool and other popular makes and models. Backed by ABC Parts Source, over 200,000 individual parts are available for transit and coach needs. An inventory of new Van Hool coaches including the restyled 2020 Van Hool CX45 and CX35, as well as an expansive inventory of popular preowned motorcoach makes and models will be available on site for inspection, test drives and sale, including new ABC Express Van Hool models for fast customer delivery.

ABC recognized the need to expand this strategic location based on market demand and fast-tracked the build-out which included numerous site upgrades and facility modernization of the centrally located operation.

“We are excited to expand our service offering in a key market area,” said Mike Laffan, Senior Vice President/Eastern Region at ABC Companies. “Our facility expansion doubles the size of operations in this region and can support virtually any service, parts and sales requests customers need to keep their fleets performing at peak levels. We welcome all operators to find out how we can support their fleet requirements at this location.”

The company is planning a “re-opening” celebration during Q2 of 2020 according to Mr. Laffan. In addition to creating new jobs within the local labor force, he anticipates exponential growth in equipment, parts sales, and service contracts as a result of the expansion.