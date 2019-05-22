ABC Companies Announces Closure of Camden, NJ Service Facility by March 2020

Expanding Operations in Jersey City to support future growth in New York Metro Area and Northeast Corridor

ABC Companies, the exclusive distributor of Van Hool vehicles in North America and leader in motorcoach sales, service and technical support announced that it will consolidate its service operations and close the Camden, New Jersey facility in March 2020. The facility closure is part of the company’s future growth plans to realign and expand its presence in closer proximity to the New York Metro area market.

“The difficult decision to consolidate operations in Camden has been the result of a thorough assessment of our business operations,” Roman Cornell, president and chief commercial officer at ABC Companies, said. “We are committed to supporting our staff through this transition. We are grateful for the dedication and hard work our employees have contributed over many years.”

The Camden site offers a full range of fleet maintenance and repair services including body shop, mechanical and technical services. Over the next year, ABC will begin to consolidate operations in Camden as they complete a multimillion-dollar renovation at its Jersey City location. Encompassing five acres, the expanded site will double the size of existing operations to include equipment sales, service and body shop services, and a new 20,000-square-foot parts warehouse and sales counter. A full inventory of new and preowned motorcoach models will be available on site for inspection, test drives and sale, including new ABC Express Van Hool models for fast customer delivery.

“We have been a proud member of the Camden community for the past four decades,” Mike Laffan, senior vice president of the eastern region at ABC Companies, said. “While we reposition our business to meet and exceed the expanding needs of our customer base, we’ll continue to focus on providing high-quality service both during and after the transition.”