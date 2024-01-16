ABC Companies announces appointment of Ryhan Cornell to the Board of Directors of Trailways Charter Bus Network

ABC Companies, a leading provider of motorcoach, transit, and specialty passenger transport equipment and industry leader in electric mobility solutions in the USA and Canada, is delighted to announce the appointment of Ryhan Cornell to the Board of Directors of the Trailways Charter Bus Network.

As a third-generation member of the founding family of ABC Companies, Ryhan’s journey in the bus industry has been extensive and inspiring. She grew up within the family’s motorcoach business, gaining hands-on experience ranging from operational tasks at the Faribault, Minnesota facility to vehicle detail work and parts management in Winter Garden, Florida during her high school years. This early immersion laid a strong foundation for her future roles in the industry.

Upon graduating from college, Ryhan ventured beyond the family enterprise, embarking on a career in the mortgage industry. Her passion for the bus industry drew her back to ABC Companies in 2009 as a sales associate. Her return marked the beginning of a remarkable path of growth and leadership, overseeing sales territories across Virginia, West Virginia, the Carolinas, Tennessee, and Kentucky. Her tenure as an Account Manager is highlighted by adept client management and significant contributions to both small operators and some of the largest clients in the country.

Beyond her work at ABC Companies, Ryhan has actively participated on various industry-related boards, including the Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee Motorcoach Associations. She currently serves as a board member for Virginia and South Carolina Motorcoach Associations, further cementing her commitment to the industry’s advancement.

Ryhan’s dedication extends beyond her professional achievements. As a devoted mother of two and an active participant in community service, notably with the Cannonball Kids’ cancer Foundation, she embodies a balance of career excellence and personal commitment to social causes.

As a board member, Ryhan is poised to apply her extensive experience and knowledge to help guide Trailways Charter Bus Network toward a future that balances business success with community engagement and environmental stewardship. Her comprehensive understanding of the industry, combined with her leadership skills and commitment to social causes, positions her as an invaluable asset to the board, set to make a significant impact on the direction and success of Trailways.

“I am excited for Ryhan Cornell to join the Board of Directors of Trailways Charter Bus Network. Her in-depth industry knowledge, leadership acumen, and dedication to social causes position her as an invaluable asset for both ABC Companies and Trailways. Her appointment is a testament to her remarkable contributions to the bus industry and her potential to positively influence its future,” said Roman Cornell, chief executive officer of ABC Companies.