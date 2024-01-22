ABC Companies announces appointment of Brenda Wordelman to Senior VP of National Accounts

ABC Companies a leading provider of motorcoach, transit and specialty passenger transport equipment and industry leader in electric mobility solutions in the USA and Canada, announced that it will appoint Brenda Wordelman to Senior Vice President of National Accounts. In the new role, she will oversee activities for key customer relationships throughout the United States and Canada. The move comes as part of the company’s strategic plans to expand support of its National Accounts portfolio. Ms. Wordelman has over 25 years of executive experience, including an abundance of industry relationships, a deep understanding of marketing and communications, sales, and operations with a particular focus on key accounts throughout North America including Canada.

She has been active on key industry associations boards including the ABA Board of Governors and the National Limo Association Board of Directors. Ms. Wordelman will report directly to Roman Cornell, ABC’s Chief Executive Officer. “Brenda brings a wealth of industry knowledge and a strong combination of leadership, product development and incomparable industry and customer-specific insight to the new role. Her first-hand experience leading through challenges and opportunities within our industry continues to accelerate ABC’s growth and leadership strategies,” said Cornell.

Ms. Wordelman will transition to the new role in January of 2024.