ABA thanks Rep. Rose for championing motorcoaches in Financial Services Committee Hearing today 

The American Bus Association (ABA) – the industry leader advancing North American motorcoach travel and tourism – thanks Congressman John Rose (R-Tenn.) for his support of the motorcoach industry and for offering an amendment aimed at getting additional targeted aid to the motorcoach industry.

During the Financial Services Committee markup, Rep. Rose offered an amendment to create a $1 billion set aside in the State Small Business Credit Initiative for the motorcoach industry by requiring that the funding be allocated to business enterprises that are providers of “transportation services.” The amendment uses the definition of “transportation services” provided in the CERTS Act.

In his remarks on the amendment, Rep. Rose said, “Like many Tennessee-owned businesses, shutdowns because of COVID-19 have stifled the entertainment and travel industries. In the Financial Services Committee, I introduced an amendment to specifically aid the motorcoach industry by redirecting proposed relief funds for the temporary, targeted aid they need.”

Since the COVID pandemic hit a year ago, the private motorcoach industry has been decimated. The industry went from generating over $15 billion in annual revenue in 2019 to $2.6 billion in 2020. Nearly 80 percent of the industry’s workforce has been furloughed.

“We thank Congressman Rose for his unwavering support of the industry,” said Peter Pantuso, ABA president & CEO. “The motorcoach industry has been shut out continuing COVID relief discussions to the detriment of an already decimated industry. Our industry meets the goals of the Administration in providing fair, equitable and environmentally friendly transportation for all, but without help from Congress, we won’t be around to continue providing Americans affordable and accessible travel options.”