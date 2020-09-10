ABA Foundation announces 2020-2021 scholarship winners

The American Bus Association Foundation – the largest non-profit organization in the group travel industry, with an emphasis on research and scholarships – congratulates the 2020 class of the ABA Foundation scholarship program.
Each year the ABA Foundation gives $100,000 to 20 college students who are employees or dependents of employees at an ABA member company or studying in a travel and tourism field.
“This year, more than ever, we are proud to help our future leaders,” said ABA Foundation President Peter Pantuso. “In a year when most scholarships programs have seen a decline in applicants, our scholarship applications were the highest they have ever been since we started the program.”
The ABA Foundation Scholarship Program is funded by the generous support of ABA members who give throughout the year including during ABA’s Marketplace at the Foundation’s Live and Silent Auctions and Afterglow party sponsored by Hard Rock Cafe International and Prevost.
Meet the Class of 2020:
MOTORCOACH & TOUR OPERATOR SCHOLARSHIP
Grace Blackburn
Miller Transportation
Indiana University-Bloomington
Accountancy
Carolyn Deal
San Diego Sun Charter
Westmont College
History
Serena Fernandez
Star Shuttle & Charter
Texas Woman’s University
Biochemistry
Daniel Kim
Riteway Bus Service, Inc.
Case Western Reserve University
Business
Daniel McMichael
Executive Coach
New York University
Business Management
Alena Strassburg
Lamers Bus Lines, Inc.
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
Occupational Therapy Assistant
Alexandra Wright
Pinnacle Car Services, Inc.
Pepperdine University
Psychology
ABA MEMBER SCHOLARSHIP
Tanner Carson
City of Goodlettsville
Vanderbilt University
Pre-Law
Joseph Cason
Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum
Trevecca Nazarene University
Counseling
Sophie Demaisy
Prevost
Connecticut College
Botany
Chloe Fraley
Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation
Southwestern Oklahoma State University
Marketing
Brianne Guldin
TEMSA North America
University of Florida
Travel and Tourism
Mason McMullen
La Quinta Inn Goodlettsville-Nashville/Avid Hotel
The University of Tennessee
Architecture
Kristiana Orem
The Inn on the River
The University of Tennessee
Pre-Law
DRIVING THE FUTURE SCHOLARSHIP
Negil McPherson
Visit Omaha
Kansas State University
Business
ACADEMIC MERIT SCHOLARSHIP
Owen Colombo
California Baptist University
Aviation & Air Transportation
DIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIP
Brandon Ware
Liberty University
Aerospace Aeronautical
PETER L. PICKNELLY HONORARY SCHOLARSHIP
Not Published
RON CORNELL MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP
Victoria Santangelo
ABC Companies
Caldwell College
Nursing
YELLOW RIBBON SCHOLARSHIP
Not Published
The 2021 scholarship season will kick off in early December and run through early April 2021. For more information about the ABA Foundation Scholarship program, visit https://www.buses.org/aba-foundation/scholarships.