ABA Foundation announces 2020-2021 scholarship winners

The American Bus Association Foundation – the largest non-profit organization in the group travel industry, with an emphasis on research and scholarships – congratulates the 2020 class of the ABA Foundation scholarship program.

Each year the ABA Foundation gives $100,000 to 20 college students who are employees or dependents of employees at an ABA member company or studying in a travel and tourism field.

“This year, more than ever, we are proud to help our future leaders,” said ABA Foundation President Peter Pantuso. “In a year when most scholarships programs have seen a decline in applicants, our scholarship applications were the highest they have ever been since we started the program.”

The ABA Foundation Scholarship Program is funded by the generous support of ABA members who give throughout the year including during ABA’s Marketplace at the Foundation’s Live and Silent Auctions and Afterglow party sponsored by Hard Rock Cafe International and Prevost.

Meet the Class of 2020:

MOTORCOACH & TOUR OPERATOR SCHOLARSHIP

Grace Blackburn

Miller Transportation

Indiana University-Bloomington

Accountancy

Carolyn Deal

San Diego Sun Charter

Westmont College

History

Serena Fernandez

Star Shuttle & Charter

Texas Woman’s University

Biochemistry

Daniel Kim

Riteway Bus Service, Inc.

Case Western Reserve University

Business

Daniel McMichael

Executive Coach

New York University

Business Management

Alena Strassburg

Lamers Bus Lines, Inc.

University of Wisconsin-River Falls

Occupational Therapy Assistant

Alexandra Wright

Pinnacle Car Services, Inc.

Pepperdine University

Psychology

ABA MEMBER SCHOLARSHIP

Tanner Carson

City of Goodlettsville

Vanderbilt University

Pre-Law

Joseph Cason

Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum

Trevecca Nazarene University

Counseling

Sophie Demaisy

Prevost

Connecticut College

Botany

Chloe Fraley

Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation

Southwestern Oklahoma State University

Marketing

Brianne Guldin

TEMSA North America

University of Florida

Travel and Tourism

Mason McMullen

La Quinta Inn Goodlettsville-Nashville/Avid Hotel

The University of Tennessee

Architecture

Kristiana Orem

The Inn on the River

The University of Tennessee

Pre-Law

DRIVING THE FUTURE SCHOLARSHIP

Negil McPherson

Visit Omaha

Kansas State University

Business

ACADEMIC MERIT SCHOLARSHIP

Owen Colombo

California Baptist University

Aviation & Air Transportation

DIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIP

Brandon Ware

Liberty University

Aerospace Aeronautical

PETER L. PICKNELLY HONORARY SCHOLARSHIP

Not Published

RON CORNELL MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP

Victoria Santangelo

ABC Companies

Caldwell College

Nursing

YELLOW RIBBON SCHOLARSHIP

Not Published

The 2021 scholarship season will kick off in early December and run through early April 2021. For more information about the ABA Foundation Scholarship program, visit https://www.buses.org/aba-foundation/scholarships.