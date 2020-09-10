Home»Channels»Latest News»ABA Foundation announces 2020-2021 scholarship winners

ABA Foundation announces 2020-2021 scholarship winners

The American Bus Association Foundation – the largest non-profit organization in the group travel industry, with an emphasis on research and scholarships – congratulates the 2020 class of the ABA Foundation scholarship program.

Each year the ABA Foundation gives $100,000 to 20 college students who are employees or dependents of employees at an ABA member company or studying in a travel and tourism field.

“This year, more than ever, we are proud to help our future leaders,” said ABA Foundation President Peter Pantuso. “In a year when most scholarships programs have seen a decline in applicants, our scholarship applications were the highest they have ever been since we started the program.”

The ABA Foundation Scholarship Program is funded by the generous support of ABA members who give throughout the year including during ABA’s Marketplace at the Foundation’s Live and Silent Auctions and Afterglow party sponsored by Hard Rock Cafe International and Prevost.

Meet the Class of 2020:

MOTORCOACH & TOUR OPERATOR SCHOLARSHIP

Grace Blackburn
Miller Transportation

Indiana University-Bloomington        

Accountancy

 

Carolyn Deal
San Diego Sun Charter

Westmont College     

History

 

Serena Fernandez
Star Shuttle & Charter

Texas Woman’s University     

Biochemistry

 

Daniel Kim
Riteway Bus Service, Inc.

Case Western Reserve University      

Business

 

Daniel McMichael
Executive Coach

New York University  

Business Management

 

Alena Strassburg
Lamers Bus Lines, Inc.

University of Wisconsin-River Falls   

Occupational Therapy Assistant

 

Alexandra Wright
Pinnacle Car Services, Inc.

Pepperdine University           

Psychology

 

ABA MEMBER SCHOLARSHIP

Tanner Carson           
City of Goodlettsville

Vanderbilt University 

Pre-Law

 

Joseph Cason
Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum

Trevecca Nazarene University           

Counseling

 

Sophie Demaisy
Prevost

Connecticut College  

Botany

 

Chloe Fraley
Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation  

Southwestern Oklahoma State University    

Marketing

 

Brianne Guldin
TEMSA North America

University of Florida  

Travel and Tourism

 

Mason McMullen
La Quinta Inn Goodlettsville-Nashville/Avid Hotel

The University of Tennessee  

Architecture

 

Kristiana Orem
The Inn on the River

The University of Tennessee  

Pre-Law

 

DRIVING THE FUTURE SCHOLARSHIP

Negil McPherson
Visit Omaha   

Kansas State University          

Business

 

ACADEMIC MERIT SCHOLARSHIP

Owen Colombo         

California Baptist University  

Aviation & Air Transportation

 

DIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIP

Brandon Ware          

Liberty University       

Aerospace Aeronautical 

 

PETER L. PICKNELLY HONORARY SCHOLARSHIP

Not Published

 

RON CORNELL MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP

Victoria Santangelo
ABC Companies

Caldwell College        

Nursing

 

YELLOW RIBBON SCHOLARSHIP

Not Published

 

The 2021 scholarship season will kick off in early December and run through early April 2021. For more information about the ABA Foundation Scholarship program, visit https://www.buses.org/aba-foundation/scholarships.

