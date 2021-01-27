ABA elects new board members during annual meeting

The American Bus Association (ABA) elected new members to join its Board of Directors during its Annual Meeting, held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, during the Annual Meeting Eugene Berardi, Jr., from Adirondack Trailways in Hurley, N.Y. was named Chairman of the Board and Chris Shepler from Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry in Mackinaw City, Mich., was named Vice Chairman of the Board.

Joining the Board of Directors for a three-year term are:

Mike Canine, Lorenz Bus Service, Minneapolis

Terry Cordell, Transcor Data Services, Jacksonville, Fla.

Jeff Greteman, Windstar Lines, Carroll, Iowa

Elizabeth Hall, John Hall’s Alaska, Lake City, Minn.

Joey Hemphill, Hemphill Brothers Coach Company, Nashville, Tenn.

Brent Maitland, Motor Coach Industries, Des Plaines, Ill.

Tom McCaughey, Flagship Trailways, Cranston, R.I.

“I am honored to have been named the Chairman of the Board,” said Berardi. “Our industry is going through unprecedented times and I look forward to working with the ABA Board of Directors to help steer the association with our members’ best interests at the center of our programming, no matter what sector of the industry they represent. Together we are stronger than a pandemic and this association and our industry will come out of this stronger than ever.”

The ABA Board also thanked retiring board members for their service to ABA. Those members were:

Mikie Coffman Shepler, Ride the Ducks of Seattle, Seattle

Michael Colborne, Pacific Western Transportation, Calgary

Julia Conway, Big Bus Tours, New York, N.Y.

Warren Dickinson, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, Nashville, Tenn.

David Eaton, Conway Tours/Gray Line of Rhode Island, Cumberland, R.I.

Alan Glickman, Starr Bus Charters &Tours, Trenton, N.J.

Ian Smart, Motor Coach Industries, Des Plaines, Ill.