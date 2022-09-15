ABA congratulates TSA Administrator David Pekoske on second term confirmation

The American Bus Association – the largest trade association representing the motorcoach and group tour and travel industry – congratulates TSA Administrator David Pekoske on his second term confirmation on Sept. 15.

“Administrator Pekoske has been a valued partner of the motorcoach industry throughout his tenure, and we look forward to continuing our work with him and his team to ensure safe travel for all of our passengers,” said Peter Pantuso, ABA president & CEO.

Before the COVID pandemic shut down the industry, the private motorcoach industry moved 535 million people across the country and in Mexico and Canada.