ABA and CDL Consultant partner to provide ABA operator members safety and compliance services

The American Bus Association (ABA) – the industry leader advancing North American motorcoach travel and tourism – proudly announces a new exclusive partnership with CDL Consultant, a national, full-service safety and compliance services company.

“Safely transporting our passengers is the industry’s number one priority,” said Peter Pantuso, ABA president & CEO. “Having a partner like CDL Consultant is a game changer. Not only can they help our operator members with compliance issues, they can also provide members with safety management plans to upgrade their safety ratings with the Department of Transportation.”

Through its services, CDL Consultant can provide transportation companies support for the full spectrum of safety needs through their Citation Services, CDL Manager, CSA Watch and DOT Audit Assistance programs.

“Safety is the number one concern of passenger carriers. When people are the cargo, the stakes are high”, says Justin Seyl, founder and CEO of CDL Consultant, INC. “In 2019, rules and regulations are in place to ensure safety is enforced, regardless of profit margins. CDL Consultant is designed to ensure passenger carriers have someone in their corner, assisting them with any and all of their safety needs.”

Since its founding in 2012, CDL Consultant has provided top quality service to companies small and large, from one unit to 18,000. “We began to notice a large gap in the busing industry when it comes to safety services, so we decided to meet with the ABA. It is important to us that we partner with industry leaders, and the ABA’s vision for customer service and loyalty toward its members fits well with our ideals. We look forward to providing quality safety solutions for passenger carriers and their drivers for many years to come.”

Come learn more about how CDL Consultant can help you during our Bus Industry Safety Council Winter Meeting on Jan. 12 – 13, 2020 at ABA’s Marketplace in Omaha, Neb. CDL Consultant’s experts will be speaking in two sessions to help you with safety action plans and how to navigate the DataQ’s portal.