32-Year Industry Veteran Ron Beverly Retires from Prevost

Prevost is celebrating the 32-year career of Ron Beverly in the motorcoach industry. Beverly worked with Prevost for 21 of those 32 years as a Regional Sales Manager for parts in the South Central U.S. territory. He built a fantastic customer-base and is well known for putting customers first.

Beverly began in the motorcoach industry with Marathon Coach in Coburg, Oregon in 1988. He worked in different roles there until 1997 including: Production Parts Manager, Purchasing & Materials Manager and eventually as part of their Senior Management Team procuring all materials and components for the motorhome conversion process. In 1997, Beverly made the move to Desert West Coach in Phoenix, Arizona being responsible for disbursement and inventory management for all of their repair operations.

During those early years, Beverly remembers wondering what it would be like to work for Prevost. He expressed an admiration for what Prevost was doing and hoped for an opportunity to join the team. In 1999, that chance materialized; Jack Forbes, then the Vice President of Parts & Business Development hired Ron. Beverly was one of the first Regional Parts Sales Managers when Prevost began creating a team to support regional customers with all their parts requirements and he worked hard to live up to the challenge of building and supporting the territory.

“I was thrilled to be part of the Prevost organization and put pressure on myself to be sure I lived up to the Prevost reputation of delivering first-class service to my customers,” Beverly said. “Since I had been a customer of Prevost including other manufacturers and suppliers previously, I had every intention to deliver a high level of service that I had expected as a customer. I believe I achieved that goal as often as possible. However, none of that would have been possible without the excellent support from the whole Prevost team.”

“I was able to build very strong customer relationships throughout the region by working extremely hard to earn their trust and trying my best to deliver above their expectations.” Beverly continued. “Being a strong advocate for our customers is tremendously important and I offered all the support possible in order to ensure the very best customer service to contribute to our customer’s business success.”

As a musician himself, Beverly has a unique understanding of the entertainer segment and enjoyed working with that group of customers as well. “Servicing the entertainer leasing accounts in my region was challenging and yet very rewarding. Being a musician myself, I realize the challenges the artists, bands and crews face out on tour. Meeting those challenges whenever they arose, was exciting and to know that you’ve made a difference for them was rewarding.”

As Beverly retires, the Prevost parts regional sales managers have redistributed territories to be able to manage the transit, coach, entertainer and motorhome customer base that Beverly built over the years.

“Ron is and has always been a very strong advocate for his customers. If I were a Prevost parts customer, I would want Ron to be my representative. Ron will be missed on our Prevost team,” said Tom Crowl, Director of National Parts Sales.

“Ron has been an outstanding resource and friend for Prevost and the entire bus industry over the past 25+ years. He was always helpful and a great team player consistently going above and beyond for our customers,” said Jack Forbes, Vice President Corporate Accounts and Public Sector.

“I’ve always said, ‘the reason we all have these jobs is because we have customers.’ I certainly wish all of the bus industry a speedy recovery getting back to the business that we all are committed to and all love after COVID-19. I will miss you all,” Beverly stated.

Prevost thanks Ron for all the great growth and assistance in building outstanding relationships with customers throughout his years with Prevost. We wish Ron and his wife the best as they continue to take on new challenges in his retirement.

“We will miss Ron from the business aspect but also for his willingness to step up and play the guitar anytime he had a chance! Good luck to Ron in his retirement plans!” concluded Forbes.