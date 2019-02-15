20 partners join with UMA for Industry Legislative Fly-In

A unified industry is forging ahead with what is expected to be the biggest gathering of motorcoach advocates taking their message to the nation’s legislators, April 2–3, 2019. The Bus and Motorcoach Industry Legislative Fly-In, powered by the United Motorcoach Association has garnered 20 partners who will participate in the day of advocacy and take a unified message to members of Congress.
“I am pleased with the growing energy and collaboration transpiring between a wide variety of industry leaders who will be coming together with a single agenda for this important event. It’s exciting to see so many industry leaders and organizations, both regional and national, unite and provide input for this year’s legislative agenda,” UMA president and CEO Stacy Tetschner said.
The following 20 groups are event partners for the 2019 Bus & Motorcoach Industry Legislative Fly-In:
- Alabama Motorcoach Association
- Asian American Motorcoach Association
- Bus Association of New York
- California Bus Association
- Georgia Motorcoach Operators Association
- Greater New Jersey Motorcoach Association
- Hawaii Transportation Association
- International Motorcoach Group
- Maryland Motorcoach Association
- Midwest Bus & Motorcoach Association
- Minnesota Charter Bus Operators Association
- Motorcoach Association of South Carolina
- National Association of Motorcoach Operators
- New England Bus Association
- North Carolina Motorcoach Association
- Northwest Motorcoach Association
- Pennsylvania Bus Association
- South Central Motorcoach Association
- Trailways Charter Bus Network
- Virginia Motorcoach Association
The hotel room block has been secured for this event and attendees can go to www.uma.org/capitol-hill to book rooms.
Attendees will have the opportunity to network with fellow industry members from major associations and organizations from around the country in order to create a unified vision that will be communicated with their elected leaders. Expected participants in this year’s legislative fly-in are active leaders, owners, operators from within the bus and motorcoach industry and the many organizations that make it up.
“Bus and motorcoach operators at last year’s event exhibited unparalleled passion and commitment to sharing their personal experiences with members of Congress who in turn, were very interested in hearing from them as constituents, business owners and employers from the community they have been elected to represent. With the amount of high-level interest in our event thus far, I believe participation will surpass any previous year,” Tetschner said.
This release originally appeared in “Bus & Motorcoach News.” You can view it here.