20 partners join with UMA for Industry Legislative Fly-In

A unified industry is forging ahead with what is expected to be the biggest gathering of motorcoach advocates taking their message to the nation’s legislators, April 2–3, 2019. The Bus and Motorcoach Industry Legislative Fly-In, powered by the United Motorcoach Association has garnered 20 partners who will participate in the day of advocacy and take a unified message to members of Congress.

“I am pleased with the growing energy and collaboration transpiring between a wide variety of industry leaders who will be coming together with a single agenda for this important event. It’s exciting to see so many industry leaders and organizations, both regional and national, unite and provide input for this year’s legislative agenda,” UMA president and CEO Stacy Tetschner said.

The following 20 groups are event partners for the 2019 Bus & Motorcoach Industry Legislative Fly-In:

Alabama Motorcoach Association

Asian American Motorcoach Association

Bus Association of New York

California Bus Association

Georgia Motorcoach Operators Association

Greater New Jersey Motorcoach Association

Hawaii Transportation Association

International Motorcoach Group

Maryland Motorcoach Association

Midwest Bus & Motorcoach Association

Minnesota Charter Bus Operators Association

Motorcoach Association of South Carolina

National Association of Motorcoach Operators

New England Bus Association

North Carolina Motorcoach Association

Northwest Motorcoach Association

Pennsylvania Bus Association

South Central Motorcoach Association

Trailways Charter Bus Network

Virginia Motorcoach Association

The hotel room block has been secured for this event and attendees can go to www.uma.org/capitol-hill to book rooms.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with fellow industry members from major associations and organizations from around the country in order to create a unified vision that will be communicated with their elected leaders. Expected participants in this year’s legislative fly-in are active leaders, owners, operators from within the bus and motorcoach industry and the many organizations that make it up.

“Bus and motorcoach operators at last year’s event exhibited unparalleled passion and commitment to sharing their personal experiences with members of Congress who in turn, were very interested in hearing from them as constituents, business owners and employers from the community they have been elected to represent. With the amount of high-level interest in our event thus far, I believe participation will surpass any previous year,” Tetschner said.

