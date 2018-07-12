Safety, Tech key focus at 2018’s Transit Maintenance Forum

Technology, safety, electric bus charging, and more will be discussed at this year’s Transit Maintenance Forum (TMF) for senior transit maintenance professionals, which returns to Indianapolis in conjunction with BusCon at the Indiana Convention Center October 1 to 3.

TMF gives senior transit maintenance professionals the chance to learn about some of the latest trends they are facing in their shops. Holding this event at BusCon also affords transit professionals the unique opportunity to network and share challenges with peers and keep up-to-date with the newest vehicles, technologies, and products on the market today.

This year’s TMF will focus on the latest in technology, including “How A.I. is Helping Manufacturers Build More Reliable, Efficient Buses” session, which will look at how manufacturers are using Big Data analytics and Artificial Intelligence algorithms to build better buses, while also allowing fleets to prevent breakdowns and minimize maintenance costs. Also on tap, John Hronich, from BAE Systems, will discuss the benefits that can be derived from having all-electric accessories on diesel and CNG buses, while Carl Harr, from Liquid Spring LLC, will talk about the company’s revolutionary technology, which can drastically improve the smoothness of a bus’s ride.

Meanwhile, Bus Maintenance Consultant and well-known Industry Expert Halsey King will review a number of fascinating facts about bus fires and give participants insight into the work of a fire investigator in hopes of preventing bus fire situations at their operation, during his “Bus Fires: Stop them Before they Start” session.

As more and more transit agencies move to all-electric fleets, TMF also includes the “Considerations for Creating a Long-Term Electric Bus Charging Plan” session, which will focus on best practices for upgrading infrastructure in your shop, as well as how IndyGo and the Antelope Valley Transit Authority are tackling the issue as they move toward a zero-emission fleet.

The program kicks off with a two-part session on Lithium-ion batteries by Dr. Mary Patterson from EnerDel Inc. Designed as an introductory session that is open to all in the bus industry, Part 1 will begin with an overview of electrochemistry and a discussion on Li-ion characteristics and life expectancy, while Part 2 will take a deeper dive in batteries, with a discussion around cell components and designs that make for effective, safe battery solutions. Discussion topics will include design components, cell safety, and cell testing.

For an economical $115, attendees have the opportunity to not only attend TMF, but also all of BusCon’s networking events and the Keynote Address, as well as visit the extensive show floor.

BusCon, North America’s Largest Bus Show, will again offer over 120 exhibitors and the latest vehicles, ranging from transit buses to motorcoaches and cutaways to vans, as well as some of the latest technologies available to operators on the market today.

