Safe Fleet announced its acquisition of MobileView (“MOBILEVIEW”), from Interlogix, a part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of UnitedTechnologies Corp.
MOBILEVIEW is the leading provider of mobile surveillance and video management solutions to
more than 35,000 transit bus and rail vehicles in the United States. MOBILEVIEW’S products
enable transportation professionals to capture, record, analyze, and control video evidence to
enhance security, maximize resources, and increase vehicle uptime.
“MOBILEVIEW’S solutions are best-in-class servicing a significant number of transit agencies in
North America. The addition of MOBILEVIEW to Safe Fleet’s leading video positions in school
and transit bus, fire, law enforcement, waste, and commercial markets extends Safe Fleet’s
position as the largest global provider of video solutions to the fleet market,” stated John Knox,
CEO of Safe Fleet. “As a result of the MOBILEVIEW acquisition, Safe Fleet is the preeminent
provider and offers the broadest and most complete line of video solutions to transit bus & rail
authorities.” With the acquisition of MOBILEVIEW, Safe Fleet is now the #1 provider of mobile
video solutions to the Transit Bus & Rail market in North America.
“Safe Fleet presents a compelling opportunity to leverage MOBILEVIEW’s capabilities and
position the portfolio for growth with transit bus and rail agencies,” said Al Cavagnero, General
Manager MOBILEVIEW. “The MOBILEVIEW team is excited to start working with Safe Fleet in
developing the next generation of video solutions and comprehensively serving transit
authorities throughout North America.”
Financial terms of the purchase were not disclosed.