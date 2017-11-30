Safe Fleet announced its acquisition of MobileView (“MOBILEVIEW”), from Interlogix, a part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of UnitedTechnologies Corp.

MOBILEVIEW is the leading provider of mobile surveillance and video management solutions to

more than 35,000 transit bus and rail vehicles in the United States. MOBILEVIEW’S products

enable transportation professionals to capture, record, analyze, and control video evidence to

enhance security, maximize resources, and increase vehicle uptime.

“MOBILEVIEW’S solutions are best-in-class servicing a significant number of transit agencies in

North America. The addition of MOBILEVIEW to Safe Fleet’s leading video positions in school

and transit bus, fire, law enforcement, waste, and commercial markets extends Safe Fleet’s

position as the largest global provider of video solutions to the fleet market,” stated John Knox,

CEO of Safe Fleet. “As a result of the MOBILEVIEW acquisition, Safe Fleet is the preeminent

provider and offers the broadest and most complete line of video solutions to transit bus & rail

authorities.” With the acquisition of MOBILEVIEW, Safe Fleet is now the #1 provider of mobile

video solutions to the Transit Bus & Rail market in North America.

“Safe Fleet presents a compelling opportunity to leverage MOBILEVIEW’s capabilities and

position the portfolio for growth with transit bus and rail agencies,” said Al Cavagnero, General

Manager MOBILEVIEW. “The MOBILEVIEW team is excited to start working with Safe Fleet in

developing the next generation of video solutions and comprehensively serving transit

authorities throughout North America.”

Financial terms of the purchase were not disclosed.