Quick’s Bus celebrates 75 years, wins VMA awards

By Patricia Plodzeen

Friendly transactions, safe, clean vehicle interiors and reliable, trustworthy service have been cornerstones of Quick’s Bus success for the past 75 years. For the third-generation company’s service to peers and the state’s motor coach industry during COVID-19, Quick’s has won the 2021 Robert T. Mitchell Public Service Award from the Virginia Motorcoach Association (VMA).

Quick’s Bus, family owned and founded in 1946, received VMA’s Robert T. Mitchell Award for the third time in the company’s history. Previous winners were President Jason Quick’s father, Robert L. Quick Jr. and his grandfather Robert L. Quick, co-founder of the company. And after an unprecedented year for U.S. motorcoach operators, Jason Quick said the Mitchell Award has special meaning.

“After months with our fleet parked, Quick’s Bus is back on the road and ready to build,” said Jason Quick, who noted how staff worked throughout 2020 to stay top-of-mind with clients while preparing the safest passenger experience when it was time to restart. He and team members also worked with VMA and companies in the state, keeping them informed on the government programs and more. Quick’s operates a mobile service truck assuring reliability on the road no matter where its coaches go and is always ready to help other operators with that type of service when needed. “We are all friendly competitors. It’s been a challenging time for our entire industry, but bus travel is still one of the most economical and environmentally sound ways to see the country. It’s time for us to come back stronger than ever.”

Quick’s Bus has a long history of logging more than a million miles annually with charters to Washington, D.C., up and down the Eastern seaboard and to destinations across the U.S. and Canada.

Jason Quick joined the family business from college in 1994 after his grandfather called him and said, “It’s time to drive some buses.” He worked his way up in the business, taking over as president when his father died in 2019.

“My grandfather knew everyone and would help everyone and my dad (who served in the army for 22 years returning to the company in 1992) added his military discipline,” he said. “Both styles worked. We treat our people and customers like family. Some of our drivers have been with us for more than 35 years.”

The company received their award at VMA’s 2021 annual meeting, held Aug. 8-11 in Harrisonburg, VA. Established in 1968, the award is named for one of VMA’s founders and presented to members who distinguish themselves among their peers and as effective negotiators for their industry at the state level. Mona Seaman, vice president, who joined Quick’s in 2001, received the VMA President’s Award for her career accomplishments and strong support during the COVID–19 lockdown.

“There is immense pride carrying on a legacy where your family name is visible on the equipment that’s seen out on our roads,” said Jason Quick. “Customers stick with us because we offer good value, great service and consistency, and we meet their demands as fast as we can.”