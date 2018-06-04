PA business executives to take bus to White House ceremony for Philadelphia Eagles

NFIB announced that more than a dozen Pennsylvania small-business owners and executives would attend a ceremony at the White House to honor the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday, June 5. President Donald Trump recently invited the team to the event to celebrate their impressive 2018 Super Bowl win.

Most of the business executives, who are rabid Eagles fans, will be riding from York, Pennsylvania to Washington, D.C. on a bus provided by John Bailey, the President of York PA based Bailey Coach. Members of the media are welcome to cover the departure of the bus on the day of the event and speak with attendees.

WHAT: Bus with business executives leaves York, Pennsylvania headed for the White House in Washington, D.C. to attend a ceremony honoring the Philadelphia Eagles on their Super Bowl victory.

WHO: Small-business owners and business executives from Pennsylvania who are Eagles fans, and are likely to be wearing green.

WHERE: Departure from the Dick’s Sporting Goods parking lot in West York, Rt. 30 and Kenneth Road.

WHEN: Bus leaves at 11 a.m., but members of the business community are available for interviews in advance. Attendees will arrive at the location no later than 10:45 a.m.