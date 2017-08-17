GPS Insight ranked on the 2017 Inc. 5000 for the eighth consecutive year

Inc. magazine ranked GPS Insight number 4,250 with three-year sales growth of 62 percent on its 36th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses. This is the eighth consecutive year that GPS Insight has been named an honoree. The company is one of only two in the GPS tracking space to ever make the list eight times.

“We are thrilled to make the Inc. 500/5000 list for our 8th year in a row. It is difficult to maintain significant growth for as long as we have and owe it all to our fantastic employees and customers that see the value in our products and services. We are grateful to be in the position we are and strive to next year be the first fleet tracking company to make the list nine consecutive years,” stated Robert Donat, Founder & CEO of GPS Insight.

“The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive,” said Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them.”

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com.