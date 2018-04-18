Bailey Trailways awarded Above and Beyond 2017 tourism award

Bailey Trailways of York, PA, was awarded the Above and Beyond Award 2017 from the Hershey Harrisburg PA Visitors Bureau on Thursday, April 12, 2018.

Bailey Trailways was recognized for its efforts in collecting and delivering almost 1 million pounds of hurricane relief supplies to Texas and Florida this past September and October. They were also recognized for their efforts in organizing and transporting — free of charge — over 1,200 veterans and guests in the past 2 years from York and Hanover, PA, to visit Washington, DC and Arlington National Cemetery.

This short video highlights Bailey Trailway’s achievements as the recipient of the Above and Beyond Award: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=asaST3mrUZQ&feature=youtu.be