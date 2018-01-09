Motor Coach Industries (MCI), the U.S. subsidiary of New Flyer Industries Inc. (“NFI Group”), said Cline Tours will add a new dimension to the tourist experience in the Memphis area by providing its newest 2018 MCI J4500 coach for Graceland Excursions™, Elvis Presley’s Graceland new music and entertainment day-trip experiences. Graceland Excursions takes guests on visits to key landmarks in Elvis’ early life in Tupelo, MS as well as a journey through the Mississippi Delta’s musical heritage.

Decaled with Graceland Excursions’ graphic package featuring Elvis Presley’s image, Cline’s newest J4500 – one of 11 new 60-seat J4500s rounding out the Ridgeland, MS company’s 120-coach fleet – will carry fans in luxury from the Guest House at Graceland™ resort hotel near Presley’s long-time Memphis home on weekly scheduled day trips to the singer’s birthplace in Tupelo, MS or to the Mississippi Delta, featuring sites and music museums along U.S. 61, known as the “Blues Highway.”

The weekly schedule of tours begins January 12. Cline’s new luxury 2018 MCI J4500 will be a big part of the experience, as Graceland tour guides and archives staff take guests on a fun musical journey celebrating the music that influenced Elvis Presley and that still inspires today’s most popular performers.

For example, the Graceland Excursions Tupelo day-trip visits the legendary two-room house where the singer was born, his childhood church, and the Birthplace Museum; Tupelo Hardware, where Elvis’ mother Gladys purchased Elvis’ first guitar; and the Tupelo Fairgrounds, where Elvis performed homecoming concerts in 1956 and 1957.

“We are proud to be working with Graceland in bringing fans to many of the musically historical sites in our region,” said Cline owner John McCommon. “Elvis fans come from all over the globe, and we are pleased to be defining luxury and reliability for a global tourism audience with a 2018 MCI J4500 coach.”

One of the standout growth stories in today’s motor coach industry, Cline Tours was acquired by McCommon in 1996 with just one MCI coach. Today, Cline operates a total fleet of 200 vehicles including motor coaches, shuttle buses, transit vans, school buses and specialty luxury vans from nine locations throughout the Southeast including Memphis, TN and Birmingham, AL. Cline continues to be one of the top three operators with the most new J4500s in North America.

For its growth story and dedication to the industry, Cline recently joined the International Motorcoach Group (IMG), one of only 56 elite charter and tour operator members throughout North America.

With its news-making MCI delivery at Graceland, Cline also raises the bar in riding comfort by adding optional amenities such as power outlets, satellite TV and Wi-Fi on all of their new MCI J4500s that feature the optional, all-comfort 60-seat configuration only available on MCI’s newest model.

Learn more at www.clinetours.com, or http://www.graceland.com/excursions.