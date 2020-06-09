Women in Buses Wednesday Webinar, June 9: Rebuilding the tourism scene

Women in Buses is excited to welcome destinations around the United States. Wednesday’s session at 2:00 P.M. ET will focus on high foot traffic destinations as they start to reopen and rebuild the tourism scene. Gain industry insight on how the visitors will be kept safe around the city, with hotels and attractions.
LouAnna Henton – Senior Tourism and Sales Manager
Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation
Kelly Messina – Senior Director of Leisure Sales
Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority
