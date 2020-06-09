Women in Buses Wednesday Webinar, June 9: Rebuilding the tourism scene

Women in Buses is excited to welcome destinations around the United States. Wednesday’s session at 2:00 P.M. ET will focus on high foot traffic destinations as they start to reopen and rebuild the tourism scene. Gain industry insight on how the visitors will be kept safe around the city, with hotels and attractions.

LouAnna Henton – Senior Tourism and Sales Manager

Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation

Kelly Messina – Senior Director of Leisure Sales

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

__________

Women in Buses Wednesday | Join Zoom Meeting

Every Wednesday at 2 PM ET

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84921343344?pwd=RXJkdVI3c0VldHNIVnFoK0NqTmUvZz09

Meeting ID: 849 2134 3344

Password: 582611

Dial by your location

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 253 215 8782 US

+1 301 715 8592 US

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)