BUSRide breaks down the basics of natural gas.

In what ways is CNG a better alternative to diesel fuel?

The overriding factor right now is still the cost of CNG compared to diesel fuel. I would characterize that as price stability when compared to the roller coaster ride that we’ve been on with diesel fuel prices.

Over the next two decades, all estimates and forecasts indicate that price for natural gas is going to be very stable and, if anything, decrease – simply because of the new supplies that have been discovered along horizontal drilling. Horizontal drilling allows us to recover natural gas from shale fields and from locations that were previously inaccessible. It has essentially turned the U.S. into the Saudi Arabia of natural gas.

What are the environmental benefits of CNG?

The biggest advantage is that natural gas is a pure gas and does not have any carbon particulates involved. The other big thing about that is the NOx reduction. Natural gas is a low-NOx fuel so it eliminates quite a bit of NOx emissions.

In general, how do natural gas prices compare to diesel prices?

The price of CNG is usually much lower and more stable than the “roller coaster ride” of diesel fuel prices. When we take each factor into account, be it vehicle cost or maintenance facility modification, we find that CNG presents a significant cost benefit along with a quality of life benefit from environmental impacts and noise pollution. Initial costs are higher, but those costs are repaid in fuel savings.

Now, in many markets, gasoline and diesel comes at a lower price than natural gas. This, however, is both temporary and “artificial.” The worldwide market is flooded with oil, as production is up, but prices are down as European states’ demand for oil is low because of floundering economies and increased production of more energy-efficient vehicles. Furthermore, the U.S. “shale boom,” which we will explain later, is also driving down prices. Overall, it is a very temporary situation.

Are natural gas prices volatile?

Natural gas prices are very stable, though they used to be very volatile like the price of oil. When the price of oil went up, the price of natural gas went up with it because they were essentially coming from the same place – natural gas had been a byproduct of petroleum processing. However, the prices have been decoupled from petroleum totally because of shale discoveries in the U.S.

Producers have developed a cost-effective way to recover that gas, which has held prices very stable. That is in spite of the fact that consumption is going up, as power plants and large utility users come online with natural gas — the price still isn’t rising.

Aside from fuel savings, what other savings can be gleaned from adopting CNG?

Cleaner-burning fuel means less frequent oil changes, which saves money. It affects the overall operating costs of the fleet, because it’s a gaseous fuel and there are no carbon deposits left in the engine to be picked up by the lube oil system.

With the number of heavy-duty trucks and tour buses coming onboard with CNG, we’re seeing a big increase in the amount of fueling stations around the country. Around 907 fueling stations are operating in the United States, with more coming into service each day.

What quality-of-life benefits does CNG present?

This should play into cost savings but it is almost an intangible benefit: CNG lessens the health risks of people around it. That’s a big incentive for bus fleets to go with natural gas, because of diesel exhaust pollutants and vapor fumes coming from the fuel system. It’s and much healthier experience for drivers, passengers and mechanics to not have to deal with the dirt and grime and everything else associated with liquid petroleum fuels.

What are some of the barriers to converting to CNG? How can agencies and operators overcome those barriers?

The barriers are, of course, the additional cost of the fuel storage system onboard the vehicle. There are additional costs for both the natural gas engine and the fuel storage containers. Historically, there has always been a fairly significant premium in the neighborhood of $20,000 to $25,000 for a heavy-duty vehicle.

Two things have happened to change that. First, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has continually lowered the emissions standards required by diesel. That has resulted in the diesel engine manufactures having to add components like after treatment and catalytic converters onto their engines, thus increasing the costs. The cost for diesel engines is going up and the cost for natural gas engines is going down.

Secondly, significant developments were made on the fuel storage side when manufacturers released heavy-duty, lightweight CNG storage cylinders that are much more competitive. They’re still significantly more expensive than the standard space conforming steel diesel tank, but the overall weight of the fuel system has decreased dramatically in the last five years.

The range of the CNG vehicle 10 years ago was probably only 50% of the range of diesel vehicle That was a pretty big barrier to entry that has been overcome due to technology developments in fuel storage.

So much of the initial capital expenditure for transit fleets and infrastructure is funded by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), and that funding is enhanced if it’s for an alternative fuel vehicle. That helps agencies with recovery of expenditures.

Because gasoline and diesel prices are being artificially held down this year, CNG is currently cost neutral. However, CNG is a very clean fuel and doesn’t have any particulate matters. Operators get much longer life out of the engine oil. Agencies can extend engine oil change intervals for longer periods of time.

Editor’s Note: The information in this article was derived from a 2016 interview with George Kalet, now retired from Atlas Copco’s Gas and Process Group.