Transit Agencies Across America Begin to Ramp Up Service

As restrictions related to COVID-19 have eased in the United States, many transit agencies are beginning to ramp up operations and resume regular – but specialized – services. The coronavirus crisis resulted in many agencies seeing a ridership loss of up to 90%. Now, as services restart, cities and municipalities are implementing new procedures to protect against COVID-19 – including distancing measures, personal protective equipment, and sanitization best practices. It will likely be some time before the public is ready to fully embrace public transportation again, but these agencies have begun the journey toward recovery and normalcy.

COTA launches service to connect riders with jobs during pandemic

The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) launched a COTA//Plus microtransit service on May 26, to complement existing transit options during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new COTA//Plus option is an on-demand pilot project to better serve northeast Franklin County customers impacted by COVID-19 service changes. The service is available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week and requires no fare in accordance with COTA’s current emergency operations. This is the second COTA//Plus pilot launched by COTA in the past year.

This three-month pilot will provide transit access for customers who are experiencing lost fixed-route service in parts of Northeast Columbus, Westerville, Gahanna and New Albany in Ohio. The area includes job centers such as Mount Carmel East Hospital and Easton. In April, COTA temporarily suspended Lines 25 (Brice), 35 (Dublin-Granville) and 45 (New Albany) to ease demands on operators during the pandemic.

Customers within the defined zone can use the COTA//Plus app to hail a COTA-branded vehicle to arrive at their nearest transit stop. Customers are transported to a transit stop within that defined zone, or to a transit stop that serves another bus line. The on-demand pilot can connect customers to seven active transit lines, including Line 10 and CMAX, which provide access to downtown Columbus.

“As the economy reopens, we are analyzing data from customers and businesses to reinvent how we serve the community and respond to areas in need of mobility,” said COTA President/CEO Joanna M. Pinkerton. “COTA Plus has already proven that microtransit can connect people to jobs, food and health care in Grove City. By using our available resources, we can continue to serve our northeast Franklin County customers and grow our ridership in a safe and efficient way.”

Since early March, COTA has taken multiple steps to combat the spread of the coronavirus:

March 1: COTA implemented the Stop the Spread Campaign, which provided tips on how to prevent the spread of infectious disease.

March 16: COTA’s initial focused service changes reduced the number of bus routes and consolidated service in some areas.

March 19: COTA suspended fares and instructed riders to board buses from the rear doors to keep separated from drivers.

April 1: COTA began mandatory temperature checks for all employees entering COTA facilities.

April 3: COTA announced its Essential Travel Only Policy, for which buses are to be used by customers only for access to food, health care, travel to and from work, and caring for others.

April 8: COTA began distributing masks to all COTA employees.

April 15 : COTA began requiring passengers to wear secure personal protection masks covering their faces.

April 16 : COTA began doubling the cleaning and disinfecting of 118 transit shelters.

April 27 : COTA launched an Essential Service Change to ease the demand on frontline employees and provide essential travel for customers.

May 7: COTA applied an innovative sanitization solution called Aegis Microbe Shield to every surface that could be touched by customers and operators, including metal, cloth, glass and plastic.

Other measures include:

COTA limits the number of riders on each bus to 20 and continues to ask riders to observe social distancing.

All buses are sanitized multiple times daily, and COTA also cleans those buses every 12 hours with sanitizing solutions the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have approved.

All COTA vehicles are equipped with hand sanitizing dispensers, stocked daily and located at the front of the vehicle.

COTA continues evaluating all aspects of its service and operations to keep employees safe, and is working with the Transport Workers Union of America to ensure COTA’s operators have all they need to continue their work safely and effectively.

BATA begins to resume service by focusing on staff and passenger safety

Starting the week of June 1, the Bay Area Transportation Authority phased in additional services as public transit demand increased, businesses re-opened and coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions eased. BATA is taking its responsibility to the community seriously, and returning riders found new hand sanitizers stations installed on all buses and at all facilities, facial covering and social distancing requirements and other health and safety initiatives designed to create a safe, clean and comfortable environment for everyone.

Service levels may be adjusted at any time as coronavirus impacts vary. Riders may also notice a few routes will have a couple of minor updates.

“We are cautiously optimistic to resume service in key areas of our community as more businesses and people slowly return to normal activities,” said Kelly Dunham, BATA executive director. “BATA is taking every precaution to make sure our riders return to clean and reliable transportation, and that our staff has the proper protection to operate safely. I cannot thank our entire staff enough for their amazing performance during this pandemic to keep BATA operational that has allowed us to continue to provide essential transportation for this community.”

DART resumes full bus service levels, front-door boardings and fare collection

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) resumed full-service levels starting Monday, June 1, with the exception of the seasonal Beach Bus services in the resort areas. Front-door boardings and fare collection will also be reinstated.

To promote the use of contactless, cashless fare payments using the DART Pass mobile payment app, DART is offering further discounts on Daily, seven-day and 30-Day passes on the app.

Paratransit fares will be charged; however, there will be no cash or tickets accepted or handled by the Operator. Customers are encouraged to use DART Pass to pay their fare. Those choosing not to use the fare payment app will be billed for their trips.

DART continues to limit the number of passengers allowed on each bus at any given time, based on bus seating capacity. Riders must wear face coverings when riding any DART bus, fixed route or paratransit. Those not wearing face coverings will not be allowed to board the bus. Children 12 years and under are not required to wear a face covering nor are individuals who are unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition; children ages 2 and under must not wear them. DART asked its riders to practice social distancing when riding, including while waiting at a bus stop with others.

All DART buses continue to be thoroughly disinfected, as well as areas of frequent contact. DART Operators are provided with face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer for their personal use. Our public facilities and lobbies are continually being disinfected including counters, public seating, and door handles.

VIA resumes fare collection June 1; essential service routes, health and safety measures will continue

VIA Metropolitan Transit resumed fare collection on Monday, June 1. Online sales are available through the free VIA goMobile ticketing app and at VIAinfo.net/purchase-passes. Customer information and ticket windows reopened on Wednesday, May 20 for pass and ticket sales.

The following health and safety measures will remain in place until further notice:

Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures will continue for VIA buses, vans and facilities, including mid-day and overnight cleaning to ensure a safe space for customers and operators.

VIA will continue to maintain a “safe capacity” maximum load of 16 passengers at a time to promote social distancing and protect everyone on board. All passengers must be seated and exit through the rear door.

VIA will continue to operate its Essential Service Schedule that went into effect April 27, which adjusts bus routes and hours, moving several routes to a “Sunday” schedule and adding frequency to others that continue to see high ridership. For a detailed schedule list, please visit VIAinfo.net/routes.

VIA will continue to require all non-exempt passengers age 10 and older to wear a face covering to board a vehicle or access a VIA facility, where proper social distancing (6 feet apart) may not be possible. While supplies last, a face covering will be made available on vehicles for customers who do not have one. Staff and operators must also continue to wear a face covering while working or while at a VIA facility.

Temperature checks for all VIA employees entering a VIA facility will continue to ensure that staff members are healthy when interacting with the public.

VIA will continue to take these extra steps and monitor developments, along with recommendations from local, state and federal health officials, to determine if additional measures are needed.