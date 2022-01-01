Thermo King Introduces Next-Gen Solutions at APTA EXPO

The 2021 American Public Transportation Association’s TRANSform Conference and EXPO was a hub for the introduction and exploration of many exciting new transit-centered technologies, including Thermo King’s Next Generation All-Electric HVAC System and Air Purification Solution for public buses.

T he Next Generation of All-Electric Bus HVAC

As transit authorities move to all-electric bus fleets, the need to reduce power consumption by the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system is becoming increasingly apparent. Traditionally, the HVAC system is one of the largest electrical loads on a transit bus, requiring as much as 40 percent of the total available electrical energy.

“The specific efficiency technologies incorporated into the Next Gen All Electric evolveTM HVAC target the need to reduce the power consumption of the HVAC, as well as the need to increase capacity,” said Jody Carr, bus HVAC product manager for Thermo King Americas. “We first focused on power consumption due to the impact it can have on a transits ability to achieve the range needed for zero-emissions buses.”

With this product Thermo King has achieved reduction in power consumption and gained efficiencies through several means that include:

• A variable speed horizontal scroll compressor with a wide frequency range of 25Hz to 90Hz. The wider range provides power only when need instead of constant power, lightening the load on the battery.

• Variable speed and increased number of condenser fans that can run at lower speeds without sacrificing air flow. This is an improvement over using fixed speed fans that consume more power.

• The system also includes the option for an integrated Battery Thermal Management system (BMTS). By integrating the battery chiller, it reduces the need for a second standalone compressor and coil. Thereby, reducing the number of maintenance items and costs associated with maintenance.

The Next Generation HVAC system utilizes a single horizontal variable-speed compressor to provide up to 25 percent more capacity and efficiency than current Thermo King electric HVAC systems. The single variable speed compressor eliminates the need for a second compressor and allows for a wider frequency range of 25 Hz to 90 Hz, generating more power only when needed.

Thermo King Air Purification Solution

It is no secret that restoring confidence in air quality will be an important component in increasing ridership in the upcoming year. Using an active purification technology to inactivate viruses and other microbes in the air, Thermo King’s air quality solution removes harmful chemicals to provide a safer rider experience in transit buses.

Integrated in the bus HVAC unit, the solution leverages a filter paired with an innovative cleaning technology to capture and deactivate certain viruses, bacteria, and volatile organic compounds as the air is exchanged.

The system uses UV-A LED lights, generally considered the safest form of ultraviolet light, but also more durable and longer-lasting than mercury vapor bulbs.

Thermo King’s testing has shown that not only is the active solution effective against viruses, it can also remove bacteria and other VOCs from the cabin area (including formaldehyde). According to Thermo King experts, their GPCO solution has demonstrated strong efficacy in the oxidation and removal of formaldehyde from the passenger space at rates that far exceeded any other comparable technology.

When combined with a MERV 7 pre-filter, Thermo King’s active solution has been proven to be 98 percent effective against in-air viruses within 20 minutes of when the device is turned on, offering one of the most effective active solutions within the high air flow restrictions of a transit bus HVAC system.

“Thermo King is very excited for the future of transit,” Carr said. “We are committed to providing a sustainable future for the transit industry as it moves further down the path of zero-emissions buses.”