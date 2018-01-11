RFP: Former Fleet of Motor Coaches & Buses from Saskatchewan Transportation Company at Auction

Hilco Industrial Acquisitions Canada, ULC (“Hilco”) is pleased to announce an opportunity to acquire, through a sealed bid auction sale, the recently discontinued fleet of professionally maintained motor coach buses and other support vehicles of the Saskatchewan Transportation Company (“STC”). When in operation, STC ran (25) routes across the province supported by a fleet of (45) motor coaches, shuttle buses, and various support vehicles. STC was a Crown Corporation of the Government of Saskatchewan and operated the Assets until May 2017.

* Complete listing of fleet with detailed descriptions and photos available at Hilco Industrial – STC Sealed Bid Lot Catalog.

* Full fleet is available for inspection by appointment. Please contact Bryan Courcier at (720) 636-5123.

Bid Requirements/Procedures:

All bids must be received no later than February 28, 2018 at 5:00 EST and must be accompanied by a deposit of 10% of the bid amount remitted by wire transfer to the Deposit Account.

Hilco will notify the winning bidders no later than March , 2018. Deposits from the winning bidders will be applied to their purchase and shall be non-refundable. Deposits from unsuccessful bidders will be returned no later than March 9, 2018.

Complete the form below to receive a link to download the complete bid package which includes the bid form, a detailed listing of the assets, the terms and conditions, bill of sale, and other bid requirements & procedures.