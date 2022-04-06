Keeping It Clean

The COVID-19 pandemic opened agencies’ and operators’ eyes to cleaning and disinfection, to a level never seen before in the motorcoach and transit industries.

The intercity bus faces a long, uphill battle to get riders back on buses, but the outlook is finally looking good. Cleaning and disinfection will play a significant role, as customers want to feel assured that their charter or tour trip is being handled with health and safety in mind.

During the peak of the pandemic, public transit saw ridership plummet more than 85 percent in many cities and municipalities. Thankfully that number has changed dramatically and for the better, but transit-COVID operations changed dramatically with the introduction of new sanitization and sterilization procedures.

In both industries, it is critical that professionals understand the technology behind cleaning and disinfection – and what separates one solution from another in terms of effectiveness, cost, and return on investment.

As a result of the COVID-19 catastrophe, this special section addresses the myriad ways transportation providers – public and private – can make their operations safer and more attractive to passengers while safely cleaning and disinfecting their vehicles. Featuring contributions from thought leaders in both industries, this section focuses on the distancing, equipment, procedures, and best practices to keep transportation clean in a post-pandemic world.