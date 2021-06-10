Icomera and Greyhound partner to keep travelers on a connected journey

Icomera has extended its longstanding partnership with Greyhound Lines, Inc. (Greyhound), for an additional three years, continuing to serve as a key partner in Greyhound’s broader digital strategy.

Greyhound is the largest North American provider of intercity bus transportation, serving nearly 16 million passengers each year in the United States, and was one of the first North American transportation operators to provide industry-leading onboard passenger Wi-Fi.

The partnership between Icomera and Greyhound has sustained itself over the last ten years, due to a shared vision around improving quality of life by connecting people and communities. Since then, Greyhound passengers have been traveling on a cost-effective and environmentally conscious “Connected Journey.”

Greyhound has again shown itself to be ahead of the curve when it comes to improving the passenger experience. It was the first North American operator to deploy an Icomera entertainment solution, an onboard passenger amenity which is now being adopted at an accelerated pace across the industry post-Covid. In 2020, the entire North American Greyhound fleet was upgraded with the advanced Icomera X-Series wireless Internet connectivity gateway, which offers the potential to host a range of other operational, safety, security, and passenger experience-related applications as part of a single solution.

Greyhound passengers will continue to have a productive and entertaining passenger experience, enjoying reliable Wi-Fi with faster browsing speeds and enhanced media options. In 2020 alone, Icomera enabled approximately 5.5 million passenger Wi-Fi sessions across the Greyhound bus fleet.

Today, the Connected Journey provides seamless connectivity on all Greyhound coaches, as well as premium entertainment – from origin to destination – across the fleet. The high-quality Wi-Fi connection allows passengers to remain connected, while the media portal provides an immersive entertainment experience for those seeking a more leisurely journey.

“Our partnership with Icomera has played a critical role in elevating the travel experience for our passengers over the years,” said Ronnie Long, Greyhound’s Director of Onboard Products and Customer Experience. “Extending our partnership with Icomera represents a continued commitment to innovation and the implementation of exciting travel technology for our customers.”

“Keeping Greyhound passengers productive, informed, and entertained throughout the journey is one of the easiest ways to protect the onboard reputation and improve the onboard experience,” said Magnus Friberg, Icomera’s Chief Executive Officer. “This partnership extension reaffirms Icomera’s role in the evolution of Greyhound’s digital strategy, starting in 2010 with passenger Wi-Fi and expanding to include onboard entertainment in 2017.”

“Each year, Greyhound continues to surpass passenger expectations, answering with onboard amenities for today’s travel standards,” said Gabriel Lopez-Bernal, Icomera’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing for North America.

With all systems supported by our 24/7 Network Operations Center (NOC), Greyhound has recognized the value in keeping its passengers online, productive, informed, and entertained for the duration of their journeys.