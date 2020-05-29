Ford Mobility Report Indicates 36% of American riders will take public transit post COVID-19

As businesses gradually begin re-opening across the country, many are wondering what transit will look like in a post-COVID-19 world. Uber, for example, is investing $50 million in safety supplies for its drivers, requiring operators and riders to wear masks effective May 18.

But what about public transit? One of the most hard-hit industries, with ridership across major metros from New York to San Francisco declining at record-low rates — what will it take to get riders back on buses and trains?

To find out, Ford Mobility’s Smart Transit branch — TransLoc, Ridesystems and Doublemap — polled 1,000 Americans (age 18+) to get their thoughts on the idea of riding public transportation once stay-at-home orders are lifted, as well as the changes that would make them feel more confident riding again.

The report revealed that 64% won’t ride public transit once COVID-19 restrictions are loosened — either because they never have, no longer need to or are concerned about their health.

But 36% of Americans still want to take public transit again — they’re just looking for new safety precautions to get them there:

Of those that will ride, 36% want to have the ability to know how many passengers are on board before riding.

More than one in three (39%) want hands-free payment (e.g. mobile-only).

One in four (25%) want to share immediate feedback / concerns.

