Event Preview: APTA TRANSform Conference 2022

APTA’s annual event will be held October 9 – 12 in Seattle, Washington

The American Public Transportation Association’s (APTA) TRANSform Conference is the flagship event for public transportation professionals to engage in workshops, experience technical tours, and network with colleagues. Keynote speakers and educational sessions explore cutting-edge hot topics, including transformative technology, mental health awareness, community building, innovative funding, and finance, safety and security, workforce development, worldwide mega projects, and more.

Who should attend: transit personnel, policymakers, board members, government agencies, manufacturers, suppliers, consultants.

Meet Safely: The health and well-being of APTA’s members, attendees and guests are of the utmost importance. As such, APTA has instituted a mandatory vaccination or negative PCR COVID-19 test policy for the 2022 TRANSform Conference. Face coverings are optional but strongly encouraged.

Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

• 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM PST – APTA Board of Directors Meeting

Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

• 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM PST – Welcome Reception & Product and Services Showcase

(Reception 6:00 – 7:30 pm)

Monday, Oct 10, 2022

• 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM PST – Opening General Session: Featuring Keynote Speaker Kal Penn

Join your industry peers as we kick-off the 2022 TRANSform Conference. Hear from APTA leadership and our host, King Count Metro, as they share all the exciting and relevant information you will learn and see over the next three days.

Our keynote Kal Penn is an actor, writer, producer, and former associate director of the White House Office of Public Engagement. He is best known for starring roles including the Harold and Kumar franchise, House, Designated Survivor, and most recently the patriotic immigration comedy Sunnyside, Big Bang Theory, How I Met Your Mother, New Girl, 24, and Law & Order: SVU.

Speaker(s): Featured Speaker: Kal Penn, actor, writer, producer, and former associate director of the White House Office of Public Engagement

• 11:00 AM – 12:15 PM PST – Educational Sessions

• 12:00 PM – 2:30 PM PST – Product and Services Showcase

(Lunch 12 – 1:30 pm)

• 2:15 PM – 5:00 PM PST – Educational Sessions

Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

• 8:30 AM – 9:45 AM PST – General Session

• 10:15 AM – 11:30 AM PST – Educational Sessions

• 11:45 AM – 1:45 PM PST – General Session Luncheon:

APTA Honors

• 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM PST – Educational Sessions

Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

• 8:30 AM – 9:45 AM PST – Closing General Session: Featuring Keynote Speaker Sarah Culberson

Please join us as we kick off the last day of our event with a high energy keynote message from Sarah Culberson, Princess of Sierra Leone, Humanitarian, Educator, and Author of “A Princess Found.”

Speaker(s): Featured Speaker: Sarah Culberson, princess of Sierra Leone, humanitarian, educator, and author of “A Princess Found”

• 10:15 AM – 11:30 AM PST – Educational Sessions