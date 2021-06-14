DART celebrates 25 years of rail service in North Texas

On Monday, June 14, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) celebrates 25 years of providing light rail service to the residents of North Texas.

The DART light rail system debuted on June 14, 1996. The original starter system was 11.2 miles long, with Blue Line service between Illinois Station and Pearl/Arts District Station, and Red Line service between Westmoreland Station and Pearl/Arts District Station.

Over the last 25 years, the DART light rail system has grown into a 93-mile, 65 station network – the longest light rail system in the country – improving the quality of life for all North Texas residents, and providing access to greater mobility options to jobs, health care and even educational opportunities.

As part of the celebration, DART is offering riders the opportunity to win 25 days of free rides. Participants who share a photo on social media of themselves riding DART rail or explaining how DART rail benefits them are entered to win. Be sure to include #DARTRail25 to be included in the drawings.