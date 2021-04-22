Center for Urban Transportation Research REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) / Advanced Public Transportation Procurement Services (APTS) Program

Request for Proposals for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS)/Technology Solutions for Public Transit

Notice is hereby given that the University of South Florida, Center for Urban Transportation Research, representing the Florida Department of Transportation, will receive sealed proposals for advanced technology systems to be installed on public transportation buses:

The products reflect the needs of transit agencies within Florida and were determined by using the most recent State of Florida projects, historical data from previous Florida Department of Transportation contracts, and Agency(s) requests. All or part of the Advanced Technology Systems stated herein may be assigned to other public transit agencies desiring to purchase the items listed in section 5.2 and 5.3 of this solicitation. The APTS program reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, or any part of any or all proposals.

Deadline for questions to be submitted via email to (wmayer@cutr.usf.edu) using the request for clarification form on page 94 of the RFP no later than May 7, 2021. A pre-proposal meeting will be held May 17, 2021 at 09:00 a.m. Eastern Time through a Microsoft Teams meeting. This meeting will be recorded and although optional, it is highly recommended prospective proposers attend, due to the known complexities of this solicitation.

Meeting Information:

Distribution of this Request for Proposal is digital: RFP may be downloaded from the TRIPS website, Upcoming RFP’s tab, at http://tripsflorida.org.

Sealed proposals must contain two (2) original printed copies and six (6) digital copies on USB storage devices. Proposals must be submitted to William Mayer, Room 235 Center for Urban Transportation Research, University of South Florida, 4202 E. Fowler Ave., STOP: ENG030, Tampa, Florida, 33620-5350. Sealed proposals must be received not later than 3:30 PM EST, June 4, 2021.

The successful proposer will be required to comply with all Equal Opportunity Laws and Regulations, Buy America Laws, Chapter 287 of the Florida Statutes and all other applicable Federal and State regulations.

William Mayer, APTS Program Manager, University of South Florida, Center for Urban Transportation Research, (813) 974-2646 wmayer@cutr.usf.edu.