BUSRide Maintenance Annual Collision Repair, Remanufacturing, & Refurbishment Forum

When it comes to repairing or refurbishing a vehicle – whether the damage is from a single event or from wear over time – the most important considerations in finding a provider are knowledge, capability, and ongoing support.

For this annual special section, BUSRide Maintenance gathered representatives from five leading firms in collision repair, bus remanufacturing, and vehicle refurbishment.

This forum features expertise detailing the damage thresholds for outsourcing collision work, and the intricacies involved in that work. Our experts also explore the relative benefits of refurbishing a bus, the dangers of miscalculating major repairs, and new technology developments affecting bus owners and operators. Finally, you will also read about new repower programs, and when to consider an engine repower on your own vehicles.