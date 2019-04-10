Bus & Motorcoach NEWS Announces the Marketplace

Bus & Motorcoach NEWS, the official news arm of the United Motorcoach Association (UMA) and a timely source of information about the bus and motorcoach industry, is excited to announce the creation and implementation of The Marketplace.

The Marketplace is a dedicated page of visual and text-only classified ads for time-sensitive initiatives and items, such as to sell buses or equipment, post a job opening and to sell a business. This is a great way for UMA members, who receive editions of Bus & Motorcoach NEWS twice a month as part of their membership, to cross-sell and cross-promote, as well as welcome others from the bus and motorcoach industry to get their classified ad in front of the UMA members and beyond.

Space available includes text-only ads of various lengths and mini display ads to showcase physical inventory and items. Prices range from $50 for text only to $300 for larger options.

The new section rolls out with the June 1, 2019, issue. Contact Advertising Director Katie Rollert at 800-327-7377 ext 3055 or sales@uma.org by April 24 to reserve your space and be included in that first installment of the Bus & Motorcoach NEWS Marketplace.

This release originally appeared on the Bus & Motorcoach NEWS website. You can view it here.