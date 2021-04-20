Akron METRO RTA riders can now tap and ride with Masabi’s Justride Vlidators

Masabi, the company bringing Fare Payments-as-a-Service to public transit, today announced the deployment of 250 Justride Validator (JRVs) units across the METRO RTA fleet, allowing passengers to validate tickets and passes when boarding METRO RTA services – providing a contactless, secure and safe way to pay.

METRO tickets and passes can be purchased on EZfare app as well as within leading Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) and mobility apps such as Transit, Uber and Moovit. Riders can now scan their mobile passes on a JRV when boarding METRO RTA services, with an audible beep and a colored screen identifying the ticket as valid for use. The JRV units will expedite the boarding process making riding METRO RTA services faster and also safer by enabling contactless fare payments combined with electronic validation.

Masabi’s Justride Validators (JRVs) support all major ticketing formats including paper and mobile barcodes, smartcards (NFC) and cEMV. Designed from the ground up by Masabi, the JRV changes the economics of account-based ticketing, delivering full functionality at a price point that makes next-generation ticketing accessible to transit agencies and operators in cities of all sizes around the globe.

METRO tickets and passes are available for purchase on EZfare’s regional fare payment system, which is powered by Masabi’s Justride platform. The agency is the second in the EZfare regional fare payment system to deploy Masabi JRVs, taking the number of installed units to more than 1,000 across the participating agencies. METRO RTA is a member of NEORide, a council of governments comprising 13 transit systems dedicated to the development and promotion of regional public transportation services, the largest of its kind in the United States.

“In recent months the importance of reducing contact between riders and drivers on public transit has taken on a new relevance to agencies with an important focus put on providing riders with a simple, contactless and speedy ticketing experience,” said Brian Zanghi, CEO of Masabi. ” We’re delighted to be working with METRO RTA to launch electronic validation for their riders, and expanding the reach of contactless validation across the EZfare network – helping passengers and agency staff to stay safe and making public transit match-fit for the ‘new normal’.”

“Providing a safe, low-touch way for our riders to access tickets and pay for transit services is crucial to keep our customers and operators safe and ensure crucial services continue during the COVID-19 response,” said METRO CEO Dawn Distler. “We are excited to continue our work with Masabi to help keep riders safe in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and to expand the successful EZfare network, enabling riders to travel across the region via a single app.”