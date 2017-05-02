RFP For Retrofit Work On Over The Road Diesel Powered Buses

NOTICE

JEFFERSON LINES

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)

FOR RETROFIT WORK ON OVER THE ROAD DIESEL POWERED BUSES

Proposal No. 4272017

Jefferson Partners L. P. (dba) Jefferson Lines with administrative offices located at 2100 East 26th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55404, is requesting proposals for retrofit/refurbishment of six (6) over the road buses as identified in the RFP, Section D: Scope of Work. The complete RFP may be inspected and obtained by prospective proposers by contacting:

Bonnie Buchanan

Jefferson Lines

2100 East 26th Street, Minneapolis, MN

bbuchanan@jeffersonlines.com

Telephone: 612-991-1425

Prospective proposers are required to abide by the Instructions for Proposers. Failure of the proposers to comply with the instructions and specifications may result in disqualification of their proposal. Proposals will be received until 2:30PM on June 2, 2017