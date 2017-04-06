Seon recognized for mobile video surveillance

Seon, Coquitlam, BC, announced that the company has again been recognized as a leading mobile video surveillance supplier to the School Bus and Transit markets by independent analyst firm, IHS Technology, in its latest Mobile Video Surveillance and Body Worn Cameras Report – 2017. This is the sixth consecutive time Seon has been ranked the #1 global provider to the school bus market and the third consecutive report that it has risen in the transit bus North American market share rankings. Rankings are determined based on the annual sales revenue and unit shipments.

“It is an honor to be recognized by IHS once again as a leading organization in their bi-annual report,” says Tom Gill, Seon’s President and Sr. Vice President of Safe Fleet’s Commercial and Passenger Transportation Group (CPTG). “At Seon, we design and build our products to solve everyday safety and security challenges, helping transportation teams be more efficient and productive. We are very thankful to all our clients for their loyalty and trust in our solutions, as well as for their continued insight that helps us move forward and improve our technology. Seon will continue to focus on customer experience to help transportation teams improve the safety of passengers, drivers, and pedestrians.”

The 2017 report highlights the latest trends in video surveillance including increased adoption of high-definition (HD) surveillance systems, wireless technology, and live streaming. As much as 75% of all recorders sold in 2016 were capable of wirelessly downloading video footage – technology that is now considered as standard equipment in most industry verticals.

Seon has been providing HD video surveillance systems, wireless and live streaming solutions to its customers for many years, recently expanding its product portfolio with perimeter safety and event recording technology. Most recently, the company introduced 16-channel hybrid video surveillance system for public transit and a new 6-channel hybrid high definition system for all markets.