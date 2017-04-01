PASSENGER INFORMATION SYSTEMS

Five key advantages of a

passenger infotainment system

By Cliff Anderson

Mass transit passengers are busier and more technologically aware than ever. Their expectations for public transportation agencies to reliably and consistently get them where they need to be, when they need to be there, without hassle, continue to increase. To enable a smooth trip, a passenger infotainment system is a critical communication link for a transit agency and their riders.

Passenger awareness in their journey

A passenger infotainment system empowers the transit agency to provide passengers with real-time, accurate bus location, schedule updates, and key announcements. Bus route and destination data, arrival/departure time schedules, and service changes are just a few of the real-time information updates passengers need. With cloud-based programming content and wireless communication devices, the transit agency can keep riders abreast of almost anything impacting a rider’s trip.

Personal security of the passengers, driver, and property

Public transport security for passengers and drivers, as well as on-board equipment, are ongoing priorities for transit agencies. This has led to increased human and video surveillance by transit police. By integrating onboard CCTV cameras with passenger infotainment system TFT displays, riders will know that any crime committed can be recorded. While this may not always prevent a crime from happening, it certainly notifies the violator that documented video evidence may lead to quick apprehension by law enforcement officials.

General policies / Safety messaging

Passenger safety and policy messaging can be periodically scrolled across the TFT screens, to the benefit of infrequent or new customers. Now transit agencies can efficiently advise all riders of behavior policies and recommendations on safety (“Hold onto rail”, “Stand behind the line”) eating/drinking, fighting, vulgar language, or other conduct, regardless of where they may be seated/standing.

Paid advertising for the transit agency

Passenger Information Systems are also a platform for creating new revenue streams for direct advertising. Vibrant high-definition TFT screens enable the advertising content (pictures, videos, graphics, text) to impressively promote local businesses, upcoming sports & entertainment events, current news, time/date, weather, and more! The content can be triggered on date, time, stop, or location to ensure that the content is displayed precisely at the targeted moment.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requires transportation vehicles to be accessible by individuals with disabilities such as blindness, hearing/ speech impairments, and other conditions. By utilizing a passenger infotainment system with “stop requested” visual and audio announcements, transit agencies can comply with these requirements and create a better experience for all riders. All riders get clear and accurate announcements to help them comfortably get to where they are going.

So, as you can see, a passenger infotainment system is a robust, multi-faceted information communication tool. Keeping all passengers informed, safe, and entertained, while creating a return on equipment investment, is easily within the grasp of transit agencies.

Cliff Anderson is marketing manager for Luminator Technology Group, a provider of mass transit destination signs, on board infotainment and passenger information systems. Visit www.luminatortechnologygroup.com/