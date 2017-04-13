Museum of Bus Transportation website gets revamp

This just in: the newly updated Museum of Bus Transportation website, www.busmuseum.org, is up and running, bringing the organization in line with the current state of online communication, with its greatest reach since its inception. Welcome MBT to the 21st Century.

As it stands, the upgraded online services now allow the Museum to take membership payments and donations online. The Museum can post its board meeting minutes, Bylaws, and policies.

Members and visitors can:

Purchase Museum of Bus Transportation bricks; gifts from the gift shop; and logo-embroidered apparel and bags.

Participate in Adopt-the-Bus.

Watch past and present videos.

Read the blog rich in museum history.

The new site also allows greater connection to the adjacent AACA Museum, and for visitors to the site to work directly with the AACA Museum Staff to host bus-related meetings.