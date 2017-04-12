Greyhound deploys AlertMedia critical communications technology

AlertMedia, an emergency communications software provider, announced on April 12, 2017, that Greyhound Lines, Inc., the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, has deployed AlertMedia’s notification technology to enhance and improve communications with its employees.

AlertMedia has modernized emergency communications for enterprise organizations by delivering an easy-to-use software platform that combines multi-channel, two-way messaging and 24/7 monitoring services to keep people safe and informed. AlertMedia enables organizations to interact with their audience from any mobile device, consolidating unlimited communication channels – such as voice, text, native apps, email, social media, and Slack – into one simple user experience. Whether they have an audience of 50 or 50,000 people, organizations turn to AlertMedia when they need a reliable, quick, and simple solution to keep everyone connected during critical situations.

Greyhound is using the AlertMedia platform to enhance and improve communications with approximately 1,000 employees. According to Greyhound, the platform’s ease of use and ability to communicate across multiple channels were large factors in their decision to deploy AlertMedia. “AlertMedia is a great way for us to communicate with employees who are not always in front of a PC screen. It is simple and easy to use which allows us to reach people effectively. The ability to communicate via different channels is something that was really important to us. Now we can reach out to our employees via text, voicemail, social media, and/or email to ensure that they are getting important information, whether it’s about upcoming deadlines, customer information or company news,” said Eric Wesley, manager of communications and recognition, Greyhound.

Keeping People Safe, Informed, and Connected

AlertMedia enables organizations to send and receive unlimited messages with their audience via any and all channels, including custom channels that can be easily integrated using the AlertMedia API. With innovative technology and a new approach to emergency communication, AlertMedia has taken a leadership position in the market. Hundreds of enterprise customers in 80+ countries across all industries are already using the AlertMedia platform to protect their organizations, automate operations, and mitigate loss.

“We are thrilled to help Greyhound solve their critical communications challenges. Like many companies in the transportation and logistics industries, Greyhound uses the AlertMedia platform because we ensure effective, real-time mobile communications, and we deliver relevant warnings based on an employee’s ever-changing location,” said Brian Cruver, CEO of AlertMedia. “No other emergency notification platform is designed specifically for an enterprise with a distributed workforce with multiple locations, temporary sites, global travel, or a fleet in constant motion.”