Does the ELD mandate apply to you?

By Jennifer Gordon

Product Sales Consultant

Merchants Fleet Management

You are currently complying with Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) regulations, but are you sure? Many operators do not realize they are required to keep logs under current laws. As a result, they are already out of compliance and that issue will be compounded when the new ELD mandate takes effect December 18, 2017.

DO WE NEED TO COMPLY?

The ELD law applies to all Commercial Motor Vehicles (CMVs) required to maintain logs.

CMVs include those driven on a highway in interstate commerce to transport passengers or property and have the following specs and usage:

A gross vehicle weight rating or gross combination weight greater than 10,001 pounds (whichever is highest)

Designed or used to transport >8 passengers (driver included) for compensation or >15 passengers (driver included) not for compensation

Is used to transport hazardous material

There is a short-haul exemption. To qualify for that exemption you must:

Operate within a 100-mile radius of your home base if you are driving with a commercial driver’s license, or 150 air miles for non-CDL drivers,

Start and return to the same location within 12 hours of duty time,

Drive no more than 11 hours with 10-hour breaks between shifts,

And use a time clock.

WHAT IS THE TIMETABLE?

You must be using ELDs no later than December 18, 2017 if you operate CMVs requiring logs.

You must implement ELDs by December 16, 2019 if you are using automatic onboard recording devices (AOBRDs) before December 18, 2017.

There are exceptions for vehicles older than MY2000, drivers who use the timecard exception, and those using logs eight days or less in a 30-day period.

WHAT STEPS SHOULD WE TAKE NOW?

Operators should:

Determine if they fall under CMV regulations for keeping logs

Select a certified ELD provider that delivers the best solution for your fleet operations and can implement before the deadline so you have time for training

Merchants Fleet Management has a recommended ELD provider ready to install and can help you meet new rules and regulations and stay compliant. Contact 1 (866) 653-2737 or visit merchantsfleetmanagement.com to learn more.

DISCLAIMER: The information contained in this paper has been provided by Merchants Fleet Management for information purposes only and is based on our interpretation of the FMCSA published rules and regulations. This information does not constitute legal, professional or commercial advice. While every care has been taken to ensure that the content is useful and accurate, Merchants Fleet Management gives no guarantees, undertakings or warranties in this regard, and does not accept any legal liability or responsibility for the content or the accuracy of the information so provided, or, for any loss or damage caused arising directly or indirectly in connection with reliance on the use of such information.