ARBOC Specialty Vehicles celebrates 2,500th bus with DART

In 2009, ARBOC Specialty Vehicles LLC presented their first shipment of the renowned Spirit of Mobility model to Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART). Subsequently, ARBOC and DART have developed a formidable partnership that has been a valuable part of ARBOC’s ongoing success. Together they are celebrating the delivery of ARBOC’s 2,500th low floor bus, merely eight years after its first production.

The 2,500th bus manufactured by ARBOC is part of an impressive 123 bus contract that was awarded to ARBOC in February of this year. Various obstacles the ARBOC team overcame to reach this landmark are testaments of their dedication to providing a bus that far-surpasses the quality of others in the industry. “I am proud to celebrate yet another milestone with the devoted employees at ARBOC. We have very ambitious growth targets and have successfully achieved many of these, not with a particular product but as a result of the strong foundation our employees have shaped for the company,” said Don Roberts, President & CEO. Their accomplishments are impressive, to say the least.

Another key contributor to The ARBOC/DART partnership is Creative Bus Sales who administers the contract and provides all sales, service and parts support directly to DART. “We are excited to be a part of this important milestone for ARBOC, DART, and the specialty vehicle industry,” said Ryan Frost, General Manager – South Region of Creative Bus Sales. “We value this unique partnership and look forward to serving other like-minded transit authorities with quality products like ARBOC for passengers of all abilities.”

DART is currently one of the top 50 fleets in North America and their feedback is continually integral in implementing product improvements, giving ARBOC a unique advantage. “This incredible feat is a significant moment for us and I am thrilled to share it with DART and Creative Bus Sales, two of ARBOC’s strongest partners,” added Roberts. The ARBOC team is eager to experience further achievements with DART and Creative Bus Sales moving forward.