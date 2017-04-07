ARBOC releases Ford Spirirt of Independence

As a frontrunner in the low floor transportation industry, ARBOC Specialty Vehicles, LLC is continually introducing fresh transit solutions. ARBOC recently released the first Ford Spirit of Independence (SOI), a 23 foot bus built on the fuel-efficient Ford Transit T350 Cutaway chassis.

The Ford Spirit of Independence touts a 96 inch width and a flat floor design that allows stress-free maneuverability for up to fifteen ambulatory and five wheelchair passengers. “The ARBOC Spirit of Independence on the Ford Transit utilizes the same ‘semi-monocoque’ framing that is used on our Promaster chassis, which successfully passed Altoona in the four-year 100,000 mile category,” stated Barry Hines, Vice President of Engineering.

Use of this vehicle is ideal in the assisted living market, as non-emergency medical transport, for religious organizations, or as a hotel shuttle. The large passenger windows and superior headroom ensure a comfortable, spacious ride for all occupants. Barry Hines continued, “The design allows simple yet robust lightweight construction, maximizing capacity. This bus features two-by-two seating with the ability to package a wide range of seating and ADA-compliant arrangements including up to five wheelchair positions, I/O Controls multiplexing, and a wide 35 inch clear opening entrance. The Spirit of Independence on the Ford Transit is available today to meet your small bus needs including both private and FTA funded contracts.”

ARBOC is always excited to unveil new transportation solutions, but is exceptionally pleased to now offer a product built on a Ford chassis. Because of its unique design, efficiency and dependability, the Ford Spirit of Independence will have an indisputable impact on the specialty transit market.